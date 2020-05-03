×
Yuzvendra Chahal misses hilarious nickname coined by MS Dhoni

  • MS Dhoni quite often used the nickname 'tilli' for Yuzvendra Chahal from behind the stumps.
  • A current senior Indian cricketer recently stated that MS Dhoni wasn't thinking of playing for the Indian cricket team.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 03 May 2020, 15:42 IST

Both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have played a vital part in Yuzvendra Chahal
Both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have played a vital part in Yuzvendra Chahal's success

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is missing being called 'tilli', a word coined by former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Chahal took to Twitter to express his emotions of missing the former Indian captain and he did so through a funny post.

The Hindi word 'tilli' means a single matchstick which is quite delicate and thin. Chahal, who has been mocked quite often for being on the scrawnier side, dedicated his post to MS Dhoni. He posted a picture with him, stating how he was called the same by the senior cricketer during matches.

"Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps by the legend..!!"

MS Dhoni's absence continues to debate

MS Dhoni last played for India in the infamous semi-final loss to New Zealand in the ICC CWC 2019
MS Dhoni last played for India in the infamous semi-final loss to New Zealand in the ICC CWC 2019

The absence of MS Dhoni has been a hotly debated topic in the Indian cricketing circles. All kinds of rumours have surfaced owing to his year-long sabbatical from all forms of cricket.

According to experts, IPL 2020 was supposed to be a perfect platform for MS Dhoni to make a comeback into the Indian side. However, with COVID-19 halting all sporting activities throughout the world, including the IPL, MS Dhoni's future hangs in the balance yet again.

Recently, a current senior Indian cricketer revealed that MS Dhoni's Indian career was effectively over as he didn't want to be back in the reckoning. His former India teammate Harbhajan Singh stoked that fire as well, speculating that the 2011 World Cup winning captain might never wear the Indian jersey again.

MS Dhoni last played for India in the infamous 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand and took an indefinite break from the sport after that.

"Dhoni can still demand a farewell game, but he isn't ready to disturb the combination of the Indian cricket team. He believes that Rishabh Pant can do a very good job both behind the stumps and with the bat," a source close to Dhoni added.

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Indian cricket team days are reportedly over

Published 03 May 2020, 15:42 IST
Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Yuzvendra Chahal
