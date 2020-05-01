MS Dhoni's intent to retire confirmed by former teammates

MS Dhoni's Indian cricket team days are reportedly over

With each passing day it is becoming increasingly clearer that former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will never be seen in the Indian cricket team colours again.

More than a month after Sportskeeda reported that Dhoni had apparently played his last game for the Indian cricket team, some of his teammates have come forward and backed up that claim.

On the condition of anonymity, a current senior Indian cricketer categorically stated that he had had a word with MS Dhoni and that the former wicketkeeper-batsman isn't thinking of playing for the Indian cricket team again.

The cricketer, however, asserted that Dhoni would be available for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the foreseeable future.

"He will take a call probably after the next year IPL on how to go about things in the T20 league," the player said.

Featuring in 100 Tests has become a fashion lately, but MS Dhoni decided to quit Test cricket after 90 matches. He may decide to do something similar in limited overs cricket, and retire from the game despite being just two short of 100 T20Is.

"Now there is no motivation to play anymore. When there are people he feels who can replace him, he doesn't want to block their chances," another teammate of Dhoni said.

Nothing left to prove for MS Dhoni: Senior cricketer

Dhoni wasn't bothered when it was being said that he would have to prove his form and fitness in the IPL rather than play on reputation. To the 2011 World Cup winning captain, there is no question of still having something to prove to the cricket community.

"When there is nothing to prove, where is the question of playing IPL to get into the Indian team," another Indian cricket team member, who once played with Dhoni, said.

If the intention was to play in the T20 World Cup, MS Dhoni wouldn’t have stopped playing the shortest format of the game. His rejection of the selectors' offer to play the home series against South Africa was a strong enough indication that his international journey is over.

"Dhoni can still demand a farewell game, but he isn't ready to disturb the combination of the Indian cricket team. He believes that Rishabh Pant can do a very good job both behind the stumps and with the bat," a source close to Dhoni added.