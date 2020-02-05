Zaheer Khan believes India missed a trick by excluding KL Rahul from Test squad

Rahul played an explosive 88-run knock against New Zealand in the first ODI today

Legendary Indian pacer Zaheer Khan believes that the Indian team management have missed a trick by not including the in-form KL Rahul in the team’s Test squad to take on New Zealand.

Rahul has been given wicket-keeping responsibilities ever since Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion against Australia in the first ODI in Mumbai. His emphatic performances behind the stumps and with the bat compelled the management to make him the first-choice wicket-keeper ahead of Pant, and the same was confirmed by skipper Virat Kohli before the T20 series against New Zealand began.

Khan feels that given the red-hot form Rahul has exhibited of late, not including him in the Test squad is a mistake. The 41-year-old stated that the team should be taking advantage of Rahul’s imperious form and should’ve drafted him as a replacement for the injured Rohit Sharma in the team.

“You want to capitalise on a form like this. You have seen it in the past also that players have been drafted in a particular squad based on their form. Why not KL Rahul? After this innings, even the team management, the selectors must be thinking ‘okay, maybe we have been harsh on him. Maybe, we should have just given him the opportunity in Rohit Sharma’s absence,” Khan said on the CricbuzzLIVE show.