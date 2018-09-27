Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Zaheer Khan wants Rishabh Pant to be tried at number four

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
News
27 Sep 2018, 17:19 IST

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day One
England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day One


The Indian team looks like a balanced unit but the middle order batting is still an issue. Many players have been tested for the number four spot in the Indian ODI team since the 2015 World Cup but no one has really been able to capitalize on the chances and permanently hold on to this position.

With just 20-25 odd matches left before the 2019 World Cup, it is time for the Indian team to solve this problem before the mega event. Ambati Rayudu looked perfectly suitable for this position after his performance in this year's Indian Premier League which he carried along in the ongoing Asia Cup but when it comes to accelerating the innings at the death, he fails there.

To overcome this situation, former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan has backed Rishabh Pant for this spot as he can change gears anytime during the innings with his ability to hit big shots.

“I think Rishabh Pant can claim the spot of number 4 in the team with about 25 matches to go, it’s still a long way. The team management has been very open in trying different options which is something that they will keep an eye on, because he’s got the ability to change the tempo of the game and hit big sixes which will be required in those death overs,” Zaheer was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

Khan also said that the team management needs a player like Hardik Pandya who lends balance to the team with his all-round skills. He felt that three seamers and two spinners in the team are the way to go during the World Cup next year in England.

“They could go with five specialist bowlers, three seamers and a couple of spinners or they would need to find the replacement for Pandya if he is not available or fit,” the 39-year-old concluded.

