Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Chattogram Test records

Chattogram will play host to Bangladesh's first home match in the ICC World Test Championship. So far, Bangladesh have played three overseas games in the tournament.

The home side does not have an excellent record in Chattogram. They have won only two out of the 19 Test matches at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Despite that, the hosts will start as the favorites as the West Indies team does not have a few of its key players.

Big names like Jason Holder, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, and Shai Hope have skipped the tour because of COVID concerns. Thus, the fans will likely witness a lop-sided battle in Chattogram over the next five days.

Bangladesh whitewashed West Indies in the recently-concluded 3-match ODI series. It powered them to the second position on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings.

While Bangladesh do not have a chance of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final, they will look forward to improving their record in the tournament. Currently, Bangladesh have zero points to their name, having lost all three matches so far.

Liton Das speaks today (30 January) following the announcement of Test squad.#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/emcj9tASXh — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) January 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the West Indies cricket team is in the eighth position with 11.1% points. A victory in the upcoming game at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium could take the Caribbean team to the seventh spot.

Test records at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram

Here are some significant numbers you need to know from the previous Tests played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Stadium Name: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

City: Chattogram

Test Matches played: 19

Matches won by Bangladesh: 2

Matches won by the touring team: 11

Matches drawn: 6

Highest Individual Score: 319 - Kumar Sangakkara (SL) vs Bangladesh, 2014

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 7/36 - Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) vs New Zealand, 2008

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 13/154 - Nathan Lyon (AUS) vs Bangladesh, 2017

Highest Team Score: 713/9 dec. - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2018

Lowest Team Score: 119 - Bangladesh vs South Africa, 2008

Highest Successful Run Chase: 317/7 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2008

Head-to-head at the National Stadium: Matches - 2, Won by Bangladesh - 1, Won by West Indies - 0, Drawn - 1