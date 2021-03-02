Zak Crawley reveals England's plans to counter Axar Patel, R Ashwin in the 4th Test

Zak Crawley has given an insight into England batsmen's plans against the Indian spinners for the 4th Test of the series. The 23-year-old said the batsmen will look to be more proactive if the pitch plays the same way it did in the last Test. The batters will, however, stick to the basics if the red ball doesn't move as much as the pink one did in the last game.

"It depends on how the ball plays. It will be a different ball so it might not do as much in which case you don't have to change too much and play your natural game. Obviously, if it looks like it's going to be just as tricky and it plays the same way, with one skidding and one turning, then we will need to be a bit proactive perhaps. It's difficult at times but now we have a chance to reflect on the last game and if it plays the same we will play a lot more proactively," said Zack Crawley in a press conference on Tuesday.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have been the wrecker-in-chiefs in the last 2 Tests. The duo accounted for 33 wickets in Ahmedabad and Chennai, including four 5-wicket hauls. They will unambiguously pose the steepest challenge for the visitors in the final Test as well.

Axar Patel doesn't give you much to score: Zak Crawley

Axar Patel

Zak Crawley, who top-scored for England in Ahmedabad with a brilliant 53, also praised Axar Patel for his accuracy and thrift. The left-arm off-spinner had dismissed Zak Crawley in both the innings in Ahmedabad.

"He is a very good bowler. Especially in these conditions, he is very accurate and he doesn't give you much to score. He has got one that goes straight on in these conditions and one that turns. So he is a very good bowler but we have played some good bowlers in this series and managed to score and win some Test matches so there's no reason we can't do that again in this Test," signed off Zak Crawley.

The final Test will kick off on Thursday, March 4.