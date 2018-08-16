Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Zeven signs up CPL team St Lucia Stars to continue its vision of global cricket expansion

Zeven Sports Pvt. Ltd.
OFFICIAL
News
110   //    16 Aug 2018, 13:55 IST

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Stars - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament
Kieron Pollard playing for the St Lucia Stars

Zeven, India’s multi-dimensional sporting brand, have announced yet another step in their ambition to dominate the global cricket market. Zeven have signed up the St Lucia Stars team in the Caribbean Premier League, which gives them access to the fast-growing market of cricket in the Caribbean and North America.

Commenting on the association, Mahesh Bhupathi, Co-Founder Zeven Sports, said, "We at Zeven are delighted to announce the relationship with a fantastic team like the St Lucia Stars which has exciting players like Kieron Pollard, David Warner, Darren Sammy, Mitchell McClenaghan and a coach like Brad Hodge. We see this relationship creating win-win outcomes for both Zeven and St Lucia Stars over the next five seasons."

Jay Pandya, owner of St Lucia Stars, added, "Zeven is the perfect fit for the St Lucia Stars as both brands are passionate about dominating their respective spheres by bringing the biggest party in cricket together."

"Zeven continues its thrust to partner with global cricket brands, including our earlier relationship with Royal Challengers Bangalore and other prominent cricketers," said Anshul Vyas, Chief Operating Officer, Zeven Sports.

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Stars - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament
Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Stars - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament

About Zeven

Zeven's mission is to transform sports in India by making active sport an integral part of Indian life and thereby making every Indian 'go out there and play'. Age, gender, income or location are all irrelevant if one has the desire and commitment to play a sport.

Zeven offers the very best of products at affordable prices, tailor-made for India. Zeven has created footwear and apparel designed for Indian weather and terrain, with special attention to Indian culture and requirements.

About St Lucia Stars

Ever since St. Lucia Stars’ inception in the year 2013, the team has never ceased from growing in terms of success and popularity. Earlier known by the name St Lucia Zouks, the Stars were among the six teams that were created for the inaugural season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL T-20) in 2013.

With a dashing team of players, St Lucia Stars represent the best of the CPL and are a source of pride for St. Lucians.

