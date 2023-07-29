Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Cape Town Samp Army vs Harare Hurricanes, Eliminator?

Harare Hurricanes progressed to the second qualifier of the tournament following their dominating nine-wicket victory over Cape Town Samp Army in the eliminator of the Zim Afro T10, 2023.

Batting first, Cape Town Samp Army posted a massive total of 145/3 in 10 overs, thanks to a brilliant knock from Rahmanullah Gurbaz who scored an unbeaten 62 runs off just 26 balls with the help of four boundaries and six maximums.

In reply, Robin Uthappa led the charge for the Harare Hurricanes with the veteran Indian batter playing a fantastic knock of 88 runs in just 36 deliveries at a brilliant strike rate of 244.44. His knock ensured a comfortable win for the Hurricanes with four balls to spare.

On that note, here is a look at how the international stars fared in the eliminator of the Zim Afro T10, 2023.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (CTSA)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helped the Samp Army get off to a brilliant start with the bat. His knock of 62 runs off just 26 balls ensured that the team finished on a massive total after 10 overs.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (CTSA)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa started his innings on a high. However, the hard-hitting batter from Sri Lanka failed to keep going as he got dismissed after scoring 25 runs with the help of five boundaries.

Tadiwanashe Marumani (CTSA)

Tadiwanashe Marumani had a forgettable day with the bat. The young batter from Zimbabwe failed to get his name on the score sheet and got out for a golden duck.

Karim Janat (CTSA)

Karim Janat played a useful cameo at the end and scored 24 runs with the help of two fours and as many sixes. However, he failed to turn up with the ball as he went for 15 runs in his over.

Sean Williams (CTSA)

Sean Williams provided a much-needed finish with the bat. The veteran Zimbabwean batter played a useful knock of 28 runs at a blistering strike rate of 233.33.

Parthiv Patel (CTSA)

Parthiv Patel did not get a chance to bat in the game.

Tom Curran (CTSA)

Tom Curran failed to get his lines and lengths right and was quite expensive. The right-arm seamer from England conceded 36 runs in his two overs.

Sheldon Cottrell (CTSA)

Sheldon Cottrell failed to make full use of the new ball. The Carribean seamer gave away 15 runs at an economy rate of 11.2.

Richard Ngarava (CTSA)

Richard Ngarava was the most successful bowler for the Samp Army as the 25-year-old seamer returned with the figures of 1/21, including the wicket of Evin Lewis.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (CTSA)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman had a tough day with the ball. The young Afghan spinner conceded 28 runs in the only over he bowled in the game.

Robin Uthappa (HH)

Robin Uthappa led the fightback for the Harare Hurricanes as the veteran Indian batter played a match-winning knock of 88 runs off just 36 balls with the help of eight fours and six maximums.

Evin Lewis (HH)

Evin Lewis was looking in great touch with the bat. However, the Caribbean batter threw away his start as he got out after scoring 12 runs off six balls.

Regis Chakabva (HH)

Regis Chakabva did not get a chance to bat in the game.

Irfan Pathan (HH)

Irfan Pathan did not get a chance to bat or bowl in the game.

Mohammad Nabi (HH)

Mohammad Nabi managed to pick up the wicket of Karim Janat who was looking dangerous with the bat. However, he went for 24 runs at an economy rate of 12.

Samit Patel (HH)

Samit Patel failed to get his lines and lengths right and conceded 31 runs while bowling his full quota of two overs.

Luke Jongwe (HH)

Luke Jongwe did not get a chance to bat or bowl in the game.

S Sreesanth (HH)

S Sreesanth failed to get his name on the wickets column as the right-arm seamer gave away 39 runs at an economy rate of 19.5.