Zim Afro T10 League 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Zim Afro T10 League 2023 will begin tonight (July 20) at the Harare Sports Club. The inaugural edition of the African tournament features five teams, namely Harare Hurricanes, Bulawayo Braves, Durban Qalandars, Cape Town Samp Army, and Joburg Buffaloes.

Some big names of the cricket world like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Amir, Thisara Perera, Sean Williams, Eoin Morgan, and Mohammad Hafeez will participate in this competition.

All teams will play against each other twice during the league stage from July 20 to 27. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs, where the top two teams will compete in Qualifier 1, while the third and fourth-placed teams will battle in the Eliminator.

The winner of the Qualifier 1 will progress to the final on July 29, whereas the loser of Qualifier 1 will battle against the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 on July 28. The winner of Qualifier 2 will join the winner of Qualifier 1 in the summit clash.

Here's a look at the telecast, live streaming and match timing details of Zim Afro T10 League 2023.

Zim Afro T10 League 2023 telecast channel list in India

Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 Khel will telecast this T10 competition in India. The matches will begin at 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm and 10:30 pm IST. The final match will start at 8:30 pm IST on July 29, while the tournament opener will start at 10:30 pm IST later tonight.

There will be three matches on each day apart from July 20 and 29 (single headers) and July 24 and 27 (double headers). English commentary will be available on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD, while Hindi commentary will likely be available on Sports18 Khel TV channel in India.

Zim Afro T10 League live streaming in India

JioCinema will stream the matches of Zim Afro T10 League for free in India. The online streaming platform will likely have both English and Hindi commentary platforms.

It will be interesting to see which team wins the inaugural edition of this tournament. You can check out the full schedule of the Zim Afro T10 League 2023 right here.