ZIM vs IND 2022: 3 records that were broken as India complete their whitewash over Zimbabwe 

In what was a thrilling contest, India overcame a spirited Zimbabwe side in the third ODI to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Harare on Monday (August 22).

After opting to bat first for the first time in the series, the Men in Blue posted a challenging 289/8 in their 50 overs. Openers KL Rahul (30) and Shikhar Dhawan (40) provided their side with a steady start before Shubman Gill stamped his authority and bagged his maiden international century.

Gill's authoritative 130 somewhat pushed Zimbabwe out of the game. However, Sikandar Raza's plucky 115 kept the hosts in the hunt. Raza gave the Rahul-led side a genuine scare before falling 13 runs short of the target in the end.

The rip-roaring game saw several milestones created by the Men in Blue. For starters, Gill became the 41st Indian to score an ODI hundred. This took the visitors past New Zealand in the list, who have had 40 ODI centurions in their history so far.

On that note, let's take a look at three other milestones that were created during India's last-over win against Zimbabwe in the third ODI.

#3 Most ODI centuries while batting at No.5 or below in chases in a calendar year

After his immaculate batting exploits against Bangladesh, Sikandar Raza delivered his best once again in the third ODI against the Men in Blue. Scoring a valiant 115 in the second innings, Raza became the first player ever to smash three ODI centuries batting at No.5 while chasing in a calendar year.

This was also Raza's third ODI ton this year, after he recorded two match-winning centuries against Bangladesh, both while chasing, earlier this month.

The Zimbabwe all-rounder went past Eoin Morgan's record of scoring two ODI centuries while batting at No.5 or below in run-chases in a calendar year, en route to his courageous 115 in the match. Morgan smashed his two tons back in 2010.

#2 Most runs for the Men in Blue after nine ODI innings

Shubman Gill's start to his career in 50-over cricket has been nothing less than phenomenal. The youngster has mounted runs for fun so far, scoring 499 runs in his nine ODI innings - the most by any Indian batter in his first nine ODI innings. Before the game, Shreyas Iyer held the record with 469 runs after as many ODI innings.

In his brief career, Gill has showcased that he has all the potential to be one of India's greatest across all three formats. Courtesy of his 245 runs in three ODIs against Zimbabwe, Gill was adjudged the Player of the Series.

He also became the first Indian ever to win multiple overseas Man of the Series awards in ODIs at the age of 22. The Punjab batter was earlier adjudged the Player of the Series during the recent tour of West Indies.

#1 Highest individual ODI score by an Indian against Zimbabwe

In what was his 20th international game, Gill registered his maiden ODI century. Oozing pristine class, Gill scored a brilliant 130 off 97 in the first innings and went past legend Sachin Tendulkar's record for smashing the highest individual ODI score by an Indian against Zimbabwe. Tendulkar had scored 127* in the first ODI of the three-match series in 1998.

Apart from this, Gill's blazing 130 also took him past Ambati Rayudu's knock of 124* to become the highest individual ODI score by an Indian at the Harare Sports Club.

