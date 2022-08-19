ZIM vs IND 2022: 3 milestones that were created during India's thumping 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe 

India streamrolled past hosts Zimbabwe to seal the series-opener with a resounding 10-wicket victory in Harare on Thursday (August 18).

The Indian openers maintained their consistency and dominated the opposition bowling attack after the bowlers led by Deepak Chahar left Zimbabwe's batting in tatters.

After opting to bowl first, the Indian pacers exploited the swinging conditions and ran through the Zimbabwe batters. A 70-run partnership between Brad Evans and Richard Ngavara did gleam some hope for the hosts, but they were restricted to just 189 in 40.3 overs.

Chahar (3 for 27), Prasidh Krishna (3 for 50), and Axar Patel (3 for 24) all snared three scalps each while Mohammed Siraj mustered a solitary wicket.

India chased the target of 190 with utmost ease inside 31 overs without losing a wicket. Both Shikhar Dhawan (81*) and Shubman Gill (82*) played some beautiful strokes to take their side over the ropes.

Zimbabwe, who came riding on a confident victory against Bangladesh, seemed clueless even against a second-string Indian line-up. For his bursting opening spell, Deepak Chahar grabbed the Player of the Match award.

The one-sided game saw several milestones created by India. For starters, this was India's second ODI win by a 10-wicket margin in 2022. Earlier, they beat England by ten wickets at the Oval. This is the first year that India have won two ODIs by a 10-wicket margin.

On that note, let's take a look at three other milestones that were created during India's comfortable win against Zimbabwe in the first ODI.

#3 KL Rahul's first ODI win as a captain

KL Rahul marked his return to international cricket with a splendid win as a leader of the Indian team. After his difficult start as an incumbent captain in South Africa earlier this year, the Karnataka-born registered his first ever ODI win as the Indian skipper.

While he didn't have much to do in the game, Rahul rotated his bowlers nicely and placed the right fielders in the right positions as well. With this commanding victory under his belt, KL Rahul became only the 22nd Indian to win an ODI as a skipper.

#2 Highest partnership for India in Zimbabwe

Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten in the 1st Odi [Pic Credit: BCCI]

The left-and-right combination of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill has been fruitful for India so far. Following their vital opening stands in West Indies, the pair looked in ominous touch against Zimbabwe.

Dhawan and Gill remained unbeaten on 81* and 82*, respectively, and their 192-run stand took the tourists home quite comfortably. Interestingly, their match-winning partnership of 192 became the highest-ever partnership for India in ODIs in Zimbabwe.

The previous best partnership for India in Zimbabwe was shared by Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid when the duo piled up 180 runs in 1998. Dhawan and Gill took India home in 30.5 overs, which is now the longest Indian innings without losing a single wicket in ODIs.

#1 India's best ODI streak against any side

The dominating win added another milestone to the illustrious Indian team's ODI history as the Men in Blue have now recorded their 13th consecutive ODI win against Zimbabwe. It is their longest winning streak over a rival in one-day internationals.

India's previous best streak was against Bangladesh when they defeated them 12 times in a row between 1988 and 2004.

India began their impressive ongoing streak against Zimbabwe when they defeated them 5-0 in 2013. The last time India lost an ODI to Zimbabwe was way back in 2010 when the Chevrons won the encounter by 7 wickets in Harare.

