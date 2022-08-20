ZIM vs IND 2022: 3 records that can be broken in the second ODI 

After their faultless win in the opening game, India will look to secure the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe when they take on the hosts in the second one-day international at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday (August 20).

India streamrolled past Zimbabwe, who looked listless throughout the first ODI and had no answers to the Indian bowling unit. The hosts were skittled out for 189, handing India an easy target to chase down in the second innings.

Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan belted sparkling half-centuries as India thrashed Zimbabwe by a margin of ten wickets with 115 balls to spare. Pacer Deepak Chahar was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fiery opening spell which saw him take three wickets in seven overs.

While India stare at another bilateral series win, Zimbabwe will try not to mull over the defeat and look to give India a run for their money in the upcoming game.

However, the Indian team would again be the overwhelming favorites to win the contest. There are also a slew of records that are on the verge of being broken in the second match between Zimbabwe and India. Let's take a look at three of these records that will be vulnerable during the upcoming fixture.

#3. 100 international appearances for Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav will be a key bowler for India in the second game [P.C: BCCI]

Currently with 99 international appearances for India, Kuldeep Yadav needs just one more game to complete a century of international matches in his career. The left-arm wrist spinner is expected to start for India in the upcoming ODI against Zimbabwe despite not having a leading role in the first match.

So far, Kuldeep has been part of seven Tests, 65 ODIs, and 25 T20Is for India. In those matches, the 27-year-old wily spinner has taken 179 wickets, including 109 in ODIs, 26 in Tests, and 44 in T20Is.

Though he has gone through many ups and downs in his career, Kuldeep has been able to register various notable performance across formats for the Indian side. He is also the first left-arm unorthodox bowler to have made a major impact in Indian cricket.

#2. 8th ODI series win for India against Zimbabwe

India are heavy favorites to win the series [P.C: Twitter]

The KL Rahul-led unit will want to replicate their heroics from the first game and ensure their win in the three-match series in the second match itself.

India and Zimbabwe have contested each other in eight bilateral series, with the former emerging victorious seven times. They will eye their eighth series win against Zimbabwe.

If India manage to win the encounter, it will also be their 14th consecutive ODI win against Zimbabwe and their fourth consecutive series win this year.

The dominance of India shows the underdog status of Zimbabwe for most of their existence as a top-level team in international cricket. However, there was a time, starting in late 1990s and ending in 2004 when the African side posed many problems for the Indian side.

#1. Shubman Gill needs 79 more runs to score most ODI runs for India after first 8 innings

Shubman Gill's start to his career in 50-over cricket has been phenomenal. The talented youngster has scored 336 runs at an impressive average of 67.2 and a strike rate of 97.9 in his seven games.

After winning the Man of the Series award in India's last ODI series against West Indies, Gill was once again in terrific touch in the previous game. He scored an unbeaten 82 to take his side home comfortably in Harare.

The upcoming game will hand another opportunity for the Punjab-born batsman to make a mark. If he manages to score at least 79 runs more, Gill will become India's highest run-getter after first eight innings in this format. The record is currently held by another player from Punjab - Navjot Singh Sidhu - who amassed 415 runs in his first eight ODI games.

