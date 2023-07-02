ZIM vs SL Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Sri Lanka (SL) are set to face each other in the Super Sixes match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday, July 2. The Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo will host the encounter.

Led by Craig Ervine, Zimbabwe have been in stupendous form so far in the championship. Having won five matches in a row, the hosts have shown that they are no pushovers. If they win their next game, they will almost be through to the mega event to be played in India later this year.

They will go into the match by beating Oman by 14 runs. After being put in to bat first, Zimbabwe scored 332/7. Sean Williams continued his stupendous form, scoring 142 runs off 103 balls with the help of 14 fours and three sixes.

Zimbabwe had their hearts in their mouth after Kashyap Prajapati scored 103 runs off 97 balls. But the home team held its nerve and restricted Oman to 318/9 in 50 overs to win the match.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, on the other hand, are placed on top of the Super Sixes group with a net run rate of +1.832. The Lankan Lions will be all bit through to the World Cup if they win their next match. They beat the Netherlands by 21 runs in their previous match.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 - ZIM vs SL Prediction: Can Zimbabwe take down Sri Lanka?

Both Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka are currently unbeaten in the tournament. Hence, the upcoming game is expected to be an absolute cracker. Both teams struggled a wee bit in their first Super 6 matches. Both teams have strong and in-form batting units and therefore, the chasing team should come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

