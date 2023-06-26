ZIM vs USA Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Zimbabwe (ZIM) and the United States (USA) are scheduled to cross swords in Match No.17 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Monday, June 26. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the encounter.

Zimbabwe, led by Craig Ervine, have already advanced to the Super 6 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. They are placed on top of the table in Group A with six points and a net run rate of +0.917.

Most importantly, having won all three of their matches thus far, they have given themselves a great chance of going through to the main event to be played on Indian soil later this year.

On Saturday, Zimbabwe defeated the West Indies by 35 runs after Sikandar Raza put in an all-round showing. Raza scored the fastest hundred by a Zimbabwean against the Netherlands and followed it up with a 68-run knock against the Caribbean unit.

Raza also picked up two wickets on Saturday and showed why he is deemed as a brute force in the 50-over format. Zimbabwe have a great chance of finishing the Group stage with four wins.

The USA, on the other hand, have already been knocked out of the tournament, and will be playing for pride. Shayan Jahangir, also a former Pakistan U19 batter, scored a hundred and followed it up with a fifty.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, ZIM vs USA Prediction: Can Zimbabwe carry their impressive form?

Zimbabwe have been in outstanding form and have been unstoppable. Their confidence would have sky-rocketed after beating the West Indies. USA, on the contrary, have showed sparks of brilliance, but they just have not been consistent enough. It goes without saying that Zimbabwe are favourites to beat them.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the Zimbabwe vs USA match? Zimbabwe USA 0 votes