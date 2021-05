Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Zimbabwe A are all set to host South Africa A for four unofficial ODI matches and two unofficial Tests. All matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

While Faraz Akram will lead the Zimbabwe A side in both formats, Zubair Hamza has been handed captaincy duties for South Africa A.

The two boards recently announced 16-man squads for both formats. South Africa A have several international stars in their ranks, with the likes of Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks and Dwaine Pretorius being part of the white-ball team. The hosts also have a few renowned international stars, including Ryan Burl and Carl Mumba.

Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

1st unofficial ODI: 29 May 2021 (Saturday)

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare at 1:00 PM

2nd unofficial ODI: 31 May 2021 (Monday)

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare at 1:00 PM

3rd unofficial ODI: 2 June 2021 (Wednesday)

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare at 1:00 PM

4th unofficial ODI: 4 June 2021 (Friday)

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare at 1:00 PM

1st unofficial Test: 7-10 June 2021

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare at 1:00 PM

2ndunofficial Test: 13-16 June 2021

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare at 1:00 PM

Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A 2021: Live Streaming Details

All matches in the series will be streamed on Zimbabwe Cricket's YouTube Channel.

Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A 2021: Squads

Zimbabwe A unofficial ODI Squad:

Brian Chari, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Timycen Maruma, Dion Myers, Faraz Akram (c), Tendai Chatara, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tanaka Chivanga, Victor Nyauchi, Chamu Chibhabha, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Tapiwa Mufudza, Richmond Mutumbami.

Zimbabwe A unofficial Test squad:

Faraz Akram (c), Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Brighton Chipungu, Tanaka Chivanga, Brad Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Roy Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Brian Mudzinganyama, Tapiwa Mufudza, Carl Mumba, Tarisai Musakanda, Richmond Mutumbami, Milton Shumba.

South Africa A unofficial ODI Squad:

Ryan Rickelton, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Zubayr Hamza (c), Tony de Zorzi, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Senuran Muthusamy, Daryn Dupavillon, Glenton Stuurman, Theunis de Bruyn, Wihan Lubbe, Sinethemba Qeshile.

South Africa A unofficial Test Squad:

Dominic Hendricks, Eddie Moore, Zubayr Hamza (c), Raynard van Tonder, Theunis de Bruyn, Senuran Muthusamy, Sinethemba Qeshile, Miguel Pretorius, Daryn Dupavillon, Glenton Stuurman, Lutho Sipamla, Dayyaan Galiem, Okuhle Cele, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tshepo Ntuli.