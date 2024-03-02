Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition 2024 is organized by the Zimbabwe Cricket. The 13th edition of the tournament starts on Sunday, March 3, with the final set to be played on March 9.

A total of 18 matches are scheduled to take place in the competition, including 15 group-stage games. The top two teams will qualify for the final. The remaining four teams will play the third-fourth and fifth-sixth place playoffs. Harare Sports Club and Old Hararians in Harare will host all 18 matches this season.

The six teams that will take part in the competition are Durham, Mountaineers, Mashonaland Eagles, Mid West Rhinos, Southern Rocks, and Matabeleland Tuskers.

Mashonaland Eagles are the most successful team in the history of the competitions, winning the trophy on four occasions, including the last two seasons.

The Eagles defeated Mid West Rhinos in the final last season. The former decided to bowl first after winning the toss and scored 173 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. In reply, the West Rhinos were bundled out for just 111 runs and lost the match by 62 runs.

Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, March 3

Match 1 - Southern Rocks vs Mid West Rhinos, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 01:00 PM

Match 2 - Durham vs Mountaineers, Old Hararians, Harare, 05:00 PM

Match 3 - Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mashonaland Eagles, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 10:00 PM

Monday, March 4

Match 4 - Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mid-West Rhinos, Old Hararians, Harare, 01:00 PM

Match 5 - Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 05:00 PM

Match 6 - Durham vs Mashonaland Eagles, Old Hararians, Harare, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, March 5

Match 7 - Mid West Rhinos vs Mashonaland Eagles, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 01:00 PM

Match 8 - Durham vs Southern Rocks, Old Hararians, Harare, 05:00 PM

Match 9 - Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mountaineers, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 10:00 PM

Thursday, March 7

Match 10 - Mountaineers vs Mashonaland Eagles, Old Hararians, Harare, 01:00 PM

Match 11 - Matabeleland Tuskers vs Southern Rocks, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 05:00 PM

Match 12 - Durham vs Mid West Rhinos, Old Hararians, Harare, 10:00 PM

Friday, March 8

Match 13 - Mid West Rhinos vs Mountaineers, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 01:00 PM

Match 14 - Durham vs Matabeleland Tuskers, Old Hararians, Harare, 05:00 PM

Match 15 - Southern Rocks vs Mashonaland Eagles, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 10:00 PM

Saturday, March 9

5/6 Place Play off - TBC vs TBC, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 01:00 PM

3/4 Place Play off - TBC vs TBC, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 05:00 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 10:00 PM

Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition 2024: Full Squads

Durham

Alex Lees, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Haydon Mustard (wk), Ollie Robinson (wk), Ben Raine, Callum Parkinson, George Drissell, Luke Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon.

Mountaineers

Baxon Gopito, Brian Bennett, Kevin Kasuza, Tariro Makauyo, Timycen Maruma, Tinashe Chiorah, Tony Munyonga, Clive Chitumba, Definite Mawadzi, Dion Myers, Donald Tiripano, Shingi Masakadza, Tinashe Muchawaya, Vincent Masekesa, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Joylord Gumbie (wk), Nigel Bonyongwe (wk), Peter Moor (wk), Spencer Magodo (wk), Fortune Mhlanga, Hendricks Macheke, John Masara, Mashford Shungu, Prosper Mugeri, Salman Mirza, Tendai Chatara, Victor Nyauchi, Wellington Masakadza.

Mashonaland Eagles

Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Kudzai Maunze, Matthew Welch, Nick Welch, Rodney Mupfudza, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Alex Falao, Faraz Akram, Marshal Takodza, Romario Roach, Trevor Mutsamba, Wessly Madhevere, Cunningham Ncube (wk), Larvet Masunda (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Tinashe Nenhunzi (wk), Alex Russell, Hamza Sajjad, Matt Parkinson, Munashe Chipara, Owen Muzondo, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Tapiwa Mufudza, Tawanda Dzikiti.

Mid West Rhinos

Ben Curran, Remembrance Nyathi, Ryan Burl, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tarisai Musakanda, Antum Naqvi, Brandon Mavuta, Christophe Masike, Ollard Dzinokuvara, Prince Masvaure, Tashinga Musekiwa, Bright Matsiwe (wk), Nyasha Mayavo (wk), Patrick Rowe (wk), Carl Mumba, Clifford Takaedza, Davis Murwendo, Jabulisa Tshuma, Manson Chikowero, Michael Chinouya, Muhammad Adil, Neville Madziva, Ronald Masocha, Simon Mugava, Tafara Chingwara, Victor Chirwa, Wallace Mubaiwa, Walter Matawu.

Southern Rocks

Ashley Mufandauya, Brian Mudzinganyama, Cephas Zhuwao, Eddie Byrom, Gabriel Jaya, Gary Ballance, Innocent Kaia, Jayden Schadendorf, Nick Gubbins, Alistair Frost, Dom Bess, Jalat Khan, Roy Kaia, William Mashinge, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Blessing Muzarabani, Costa Zhou, Cuthbert Musoko, Dylan Hondo, George Matanga, Keith Jaure, Kudakwashe Macheka, Nigel Mupurura, Priviledge Chesa, Sydney Murombo, Takudzwa Chataira, Tendai Chisoro, Travor Mutsamba, Trevor Gwandu.

Matabeleland Tuskers

Allan Chigoma, Alvin Chiradza, Awad Naqvi, Brian Chari, Hamid AliAkbar, Milton Shumba, Munashe Chimusoro, Nkosana Mpofu, Samiullah jnr, Simbarashe Haukozi, Tanunurwa Makoni, Dylan Nzvenga, Elvin Nxumalo, Luke Jongwe, Sean Williams (c), Tawanada Maposa, Tinotenda Maposa, Adrian Mupembe (wk), Clive Madande (wk), Dalubhle Mboyi (wk), Taffy Mupariwa (wk), Ainsley Ndlovu, Arnold Shara, Brandon James, Bright Phiri, Charlton Tshuma, Chris Mpofu, Ernest Masuku, Hamidullah Qadri, Mamoon Riaz, Mgcini Dube, Nkosibongwe Gogodo, Sheunopa Musekwa, Tanatswa Bechani.

