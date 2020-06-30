Zimbabwe’s tour to Australia postponed

Cricket Australia said that the decision has been made in the best interest of everyone involved.

The two teams would were to play three one-day internationals in August.

Photo source: cricket.com.au

Australia and Zimbabwe have mutually agreed to postpone the three one-day internationals in August amid the coronavirus threat, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe were scheduled to play the first match at an undecided venue in the far north of Australia on 9th August. That one game was slated to be followed by the last one scheduled to be played on 15th August. Cricket Australia also said that the series will not be cancelled but will only rescheduled.

“While we are disappointed to postpone the series, Cricket Australia and (Zimbabwe Cricket) agree that in the best interest of players, match officials, volunteers as well as our fans, this is the most practical and sensible decision,” said CA’s Nick Hockley. Earlier, Australia’s Test tour to Bangladesh in June was also postponed. They last played cricket in March when they beat New Zealand behind closed doors at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"We were excited about facing Australia but, given the circumstances, deferring the tour was the only option. We are, however, looking forward to the rescheduling of the series as soon as practically possible," acting Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director, Givemore Makoni, said.

The series was supposed to be Zimbabwe's first visit to Australia since 2004

This will be Zimbabwe's first visit to Australia since 2004, when they played a tri-series in the country. Zimbabwe’s series against Ireland, Afghanistan and India have also been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, international cricket is all set to resume in the upcoming series between England and West Indies.

The West Indies cricket squad completed its 14-day isolation period in England on Monday and will now be playing a three-day internal warm-up match in Manchester as a prelude to the Test series.

The team has been in quarantine at Old Trafford cricket ground and the adjoining hotel since June 9. As for England, they will play a three-day practice match starting on July 1, after which the squad for the first Test will be finalized.