Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2025 T20I series: Harare Sports Club pitch history and T20I records

Harare Sports Club will play host to the three-match T20I series between Zimbabwe and Ireland, starting on Saturday, February 22. The two teams recently battled in a three-match ODI series in Harare, where Zimbabwe won by 2-1.

Zimbabwe will be keen to continue in the same vein and register a T20I series win over Ireland in front of their home fans. Meanwhile, Ireland will try to bounce back in the T20I format after a forgettable outing in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Sikandar Raza will captain Zimbabwe, while the visitors will play under the leadership of Paul Stirling. Before the first T20I gets underway, here's a glance at the pitch history of Harare Sports Club.

Harare Sports Club T20I records

Harare has hosted 49 T20I matches thus far. Zimbabwe have participated in 46 of them, and their win-loss record stands at 11-35. The first T20I in Harare was played on June 12, 2010.

Here's a look at some important stats to know from the previous T20I matches hosted by Harare:

T20I matches played: 49

Won by teams batting first: 28

Won by teams batting second: 21

Tied: 0

No result: 0

Highest individual score: 172 - Aaron Finch (AUS) vs Zimbabwe, 2018

Best bowling figures: 5/20 - Mosaddeck Hossain (BAN) vs Zimbabwe, 2022

Highest team total: 234/2 - India vs Zimbabwe, 2024

Lowest team total: 99 - Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2021

Average first innings score: 157

Harare Sports Club pitch report

The pitch in Harare has generally been slow. It is rare to see 200+ scores at this venue. Teams chasing the target have a lower win percentage than teams batting first.

Bangladesh off-spinner Mosaddeck Hossain took a fifer at this venue three years ago. It shows that the pitch may help the spin bowlers.

Harare Sports Club last T20I

Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe by three wickets in the last T20I hosted by Harare on December 14, 2024. In a low-scoring game, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 127. In response, Afghanistan took 19.3 overs to reach 128/7.

Not a single six was hit in that T20I match. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan bowled a match-winning spell of 4/27 for Afghanistan. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Afghanistan 128/7 (Azmatullah Omarzai 34, Blessing Muzarabani 2/19) beat Zimbabwe 127 (Brian Bennett 31, Rashid Khan 4/27) by 3 wickets.

