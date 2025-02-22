Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2025 T20I series Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20I series will start on February 22 in Harare. It will be a three-match series between the two nations. Earlier on the tour, Ireland played one Test and three ODIs against Zimbabwe.

While Ireland came out on top in the one-off Test match, Zimbabwe emerged victorious in the ODI series by 2-1. The upcoming T20I series will help both nations prepare for the road to T20 World Cup 2026.

Experienced names like Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl and Blessing Muzarabani will be in action during the Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20I series. Before the first match begins, here's a look at the schedule and live-streaming details for the series.

ZIM vs IRE T20I series 2025 schedule (with match timings in IST)

All three T20Is are afternoon matches. The matches will start at 1.30 pm Local Time (5 pm IST). The series will end on February 25. Here is the full schedule:

1st T20I - February 22, 5 pm - Harare Sports Club, Harare.

2nd T20I - February 23, 5 pm - Harare Sports Club, Harare.

3rd T20I - February 25, 5 pm - Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2025 T20I series TV channel and live streaming details

No TV channel in India has picked up the rights to telecast the three T20Is between Zimbabwe and Ireland. Live streaming of the matches will be available on the FanCode website and application.

Users having a monthly or annual subscription to FanCode can watch this series under that plan. For non-subscribed users, the series will be available for ₹59. FanCode also has the option of a match pass for three T20Is, wherein the users will have to pay ₹25 per match. There is also an offer of flat 20% off for first-time users on the platform.

India: FanCode (Live streaming only)

