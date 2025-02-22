Zimbabwe vs Ireland head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ZIM vs IRE 2025 T20I series

While a majority of the cricket universe has its eyes on the 2025 Champions Trophy, the Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20I series will begin on February 22. It is a three-match series, with the matches scheduled to happen on February 22, 23 and 25.

All matches will happen at the Harare Sports Club, and the start time for all the matches is 5.00 pm IST. Zimbabwe recently hosted Ireland for a Test and three ODI matches in Harare. Hence, the Irish team will have a decent idea about the conditions now.

Ahead of the Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20I series, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two nations in the shortest format of international cricket.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20I head-to-head record

Ireland have a minor lead of 8-7 in the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Zimbabwe. The two teams have crossed paths in 15 T20Is, with Ireland emerging victorious eight times.

Ireland won the previous T20I series against Zimbabwe by 2-1 in Harare. They will start as favorites to win the upcoming series as well. Here's a summary of the head-to-head stats:

Matches played: 15

Won by Zimbabwe: 7

Won by Ireland: 8

Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20I head-to-head record in Harare

The upcoming T20I series will happen at the Harare Sports Club, a venue where Zimbabwe and Ireland have an equal head-to-head record of 3-3. The two teams have clashed six times on this ground before.

Zimbabwe won the first T20I series against Ireland in Harare by 2-1 in January 2023. 11 months later, Ireland avenged that series defeat with a 2-1 win at the same venue.

Matches played: 6

Won by Zimbabwe: 3

Won by Ireland: 3

Last 5 Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20I matches

Ireland have won three of their previous five T20I battles against Zimbabwe. As mentioned ahead, Ireland beat Zimbabwe when they last battled in a bilateral T20I series in December 2023.

Here's a summary of the last five T20I matches played between Zimbabwe and Ireland:

IRE (141/4) beat ZIM (140/6) by 6 wickets, Dec 10, 2023. IRE (166/6) beat ZIM (165/5) by 4 wickets, Dec 9, 2023. ZIM (148/9) beat IRE (147/8) by 1 wicket, Dec 7, 2023. ZIM (144/6) beat IRE (141/9) by 4 wickets, Jan 15, 2023. IRE (150/4) beat ZIM (144) by 6 wickets, Jan 14, 2023.

