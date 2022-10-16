Zimbabwe vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 4

The fourth match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will see Zimbabwe square off against Ireland at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, which will be a Group B fixture.

Zimbabwe have struggled a bit in white-ball cricket in recent times. They did win a historic ODI in Australia against Australia but have lost their last two series. They faced Sri Lanka in their first warm-up fixture ahead of the T20 World Cup but suffered a loss. They didn’t have a chance to secure a win as their second warm-up game against Namibia was washed out due to rain.

Craig Ervine will be leading the Zimbabwean side. The likes of Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and Ryan Burl are in prime form and a lot will depend on them. Blessing Muzarabani has been doing well in the shortest format and needs to step up in crunch situations for his country. The contributions of experienced players will determine how far they will go in the competition.

Ireland, on the other hand, beat Afghanistan recently in a T20I series at home. They arrived in Australia with a lot of confidence. They faced Namibia in their first warm-up game but failed to fire in unison and suffered a loss. Their game against Sri Lanka was abandoned and will now face Zimbabwe in their first World Cup fixture.

The Irish side will be led by Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Mark Adair and George Dockrell have been on the international circuit for a number of years and will look to deliver their best. They have the ability to create upsets as they have done in the past and will look to start the competition on a positive note.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Match 4, Group B, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 17th 2022, Monday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at Bellerive Oval assists batters. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the true bounce helps the batters. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to hover between 5 and 13 degrees Celsius, with 50% chance of rainfall predicted on Monday.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe have a good amount of experience on their side and will be eager to kick start the T20 World Cup on a winning note.

Probable XI

Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (wk), Milton Shumba, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie will be hoping for his side to fire in unison while facing Zimbabwe in their opening game of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Zimbabwe vs Ireland where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

