Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Zimbabwe is set to host Ireland in a three-match T20I series, starting on Thursday, December 7, and will conclude on Saturday, December 9. All the matches will be held at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Zimbabwe's recent disappointment in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023, where they finished third and missed qualification, is in contrast with the success of Uganda and Namibia, who secured spots in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Sikandar Raza leads Zimbabwe's squad, which includes debutants Brian Bennett and Trevor Gwandu. The team also feature experienced players like Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, and Ryan Burl.

On the other hand, Ireland are coming off a 1-0 ODI series against England. They played their last T20I back in August where they lost to India by 2-0.

Paul Stirling will lead the Ireland squad, which includes Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Andrew Balbirnie, and Curtis Campher.

Following the T20Is, a three-match ODI series is scheduled to take place at Harare Sports Club from December 13 to December 17, 2023.

So, without any further ado, let's take a look at the head-to-head records between Zimbabwe and Ireland.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head to Head in T20I

Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Ireland (IRE) have squared off against each other 12 times in T20Is, with each team securing victory in six matches each. However, in the last five head-to-head matches, Zimbabwe has won four of them.

Matches Played: 12

Ireland Won: 6

Zimbabwe Won: 6

Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, December 07

1st T20I - Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 09:30 PM

Saturday, December 09

2nd T20I - Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 04:30 PM

Sunday, December 10

3rd T20I - Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 04:30 PM

Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

In India, you can't catch the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20I Series 2023. But don't worry, you can still keep up with the excitement by streaming it on the FanCode App or website. Grab a match pass for ₹25 or go for the tour pass at ₹99 to enjoy all the games.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Trevor Gwandu, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, and Sean Williams.

Ireland

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Theo van Woerkom, and Craig Young.