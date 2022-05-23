Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 5th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The fifth and final game of the T20I series between Zimbabwe and Namibia will be played on May 24 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. With the series being level at 2-2, the winner takes it all on Tuesday.

Coming into the fourth T20I, Zimbabwe were leading the series by a 2-1 margin but failed to carry forward the winning momentum. The Namibian side bounced back to force the series into a decider.

Namibian skipper Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and asked Zimbabwe to bat first. On the back of a half-century from Wesley Madhevere, the hosts posted 157 on the board, losing eight wickets. The Namibian side had a shaky start but Michael van Lingen and Erasmus steadied the innings. The game went down to the wire and the visitors held their nerves to chase down the total on the final ball.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 5th T20I, Namibia tour of Zimbabwe, 2022

Date and Time: May 24th 2022, Tuesday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers will get some movement off the surface. The batters have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can play their strokes freely.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Bulawayo is expected to range between eight and 23 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Wesley Madhevere stood out with his 50 in the fourth T20I to guide his team to 157. Luke Jongwe picked up two wickets but the other bowlers struggled as they failed to defend the total, losing the game by six wickets.

Probable XI

Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Brandan Mavuta, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Tanaka Chivanga

Namibia

Bernard Scholtz picked up three wickets to help his side restrict the hosts to 157 in the fourth game of the series. Fifties from Michael van Lingen (51) and Gerhard Erasmus (59*) helped them chase down the total on the last ball.

Probable XI

Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Match Prediction

Both sides have come out hard against each other in the series so far and will look to come out all guns blazing in the final game.

Namibia have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to win the decider on Tuesday.

Prediction: Namibia to win this encounter.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube Channel

