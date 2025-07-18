Zimbabwe vs New Zealand head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ZIM vs NZ match in Zimbabwe T20I tri-series 2025

The Zimbabwe vs New Zealand match is set for July 18 as part of the tri-series tournament. Zimbabwe lost their first game against South Africa, while New Zealand defeated the South African team in their tournament opener.

The Blackcaps will be eager to secure their second win in the first round of the Zimbabwe T20I tri-series 2025. Mitchell Santner and his team will likely be favorites when they face the African team on July 18 in Harare.

Before the Zimbabwe vs New Zealand game begins, here's a look at the head-to-head records and stats between the two sides.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand head-to-head record in T20Is

New Zealand lead Zimbabwe 6-0 in the head-to-head record in T20I cricket. The two teams have faced each other six times in the shortest format of the game, with the Kiwis emerging victorious on all occasions.

Zimbabwe will be keen to register their first win over New Zealand in T20I cricket during this tri-series. Here's a summary of their head-to-head stats:

Matches played: 6

Won by Zimbabwe: 0

Won by New Zealand: 6

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20I head-to-head record in ZIM

New Zealand lead by 3-0 in the T20I head-to-head record against Zimbabwe in matches played in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe have hosted New Zealand for three T20I matches thus far - one in 2015 and two in 2011.

The Blackcaps recorded comfortable victories in all three matches. It will be interesting to see if they can keep their undefeated streak.

Matches played: 3

Won by Zimbabwe: 0

Won by New Zealand: 3

Last 5 Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20I matches before Zimbabwe T20I tri-series 2025

New Zealand have defeated Zimbabwe five times in their last five T20I matches. The closest game between the two sides happened on February 13, 2012, at Seddon Park, where the Kiwis needed 19.4 overs to chase down the 201-run target set by the African side.

Here's a summary of the last five Zimbabwe vs New Zealand matches in the T20I format:

NZ (198/5) beat ZIM (118/8) by 80 runs, Aug 8, 2015. NZ (202/5) beat ZIM (200/2) by five wickets, Feb 13, 2012. NZ (160/3) beat ZIM (159/8) by seven wickets, Feb 10, 2012. NZ (187/3) beat ZIM (154) by 33 runs, Oct 16, 2011. NZ (127/0) beat ZIM (123/8) by 10 wickets, Oct 14, 2011.

