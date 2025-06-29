Zimbabwe Women's Regional T20 Tournament 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Zimbabwe Cricket is hosting the Zimbabwe Women’s Regional T20 Tournament 2025. The two-team competition will take place from June 30 to July 3, with all three games taking place at the Kunduz Cricket Ground.

Northerns Women and Southerns Women will return to the field after clashing in the 50-over format. Nomvelo Sibanda and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano will continue to lead the respective sides, as they hope to achieve glory in the shortest format.

The 50-over series between both teams witnessed the Southerns Women emerging as the winner with a 2-1 scoreline. Kate Ebrahim (179) was the finest all-round performer with 179 runs and seven wickets.

Meanwhile, Modester Mupachikwa (138 runs) and Novmelo Sibanda (7 wickets) performed well and will be the players to watch out for in the tournament. It will be interesting to see if the Northerns Women can produce a comeback to win the T20 series.

Zimbabwe Women's Regional T20 Tournament 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, June 30

Match 1 - Northerns Women vs Southerns Women, 4:30pm (1pm Local)

Tuesday, July 1

Match 2 - Northerns Women vs Southerns Women, 4:30pm (1pm Local)

Thursday, July 3

Match 3 - Northerns Women vs Southerns Women, 4:30pm (1pm Local)

Zimbabwe Women's Regional T20 Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, the live telecast of the tournament will not be available on any of the platforms.

However, the Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel will be live-streaming the game for viewers across the world.

Zimbabwe Women's Regional T20 Tournament 2025: Full Squads

Northerns Women

Ashley Ndiraya, Beloved Biza, Betty Mangachena, Chipo Moyo, Christabel Chatonzwa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Kelly Ndiraya, Loryn Phiri, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Nomvelo Sibanda (c), Passionate Munorwei, Precious Marange, Tendai Makusha.

Southerns Women

Chiedza Dhururu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (c), Christina Mutasa, Francesca Chipare, Kate Ebrahim, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhera, Loreen Tshuma, Mitchel Mavunga, Natasha Mthomba, Nyasha Gwanzura, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Vimbai Mutungwindu (wk).

