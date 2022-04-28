Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A, 3rd Unofficial One-Day: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The third and final game of the One-Day series between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A will be played on April 29 at the Harare Sports Club.

After losing the first game of the series, the South African A side bounced back to level the series on Wednesday. A good all-round performance saw them complete a convincing victory over the hosts.

After being asked to bat first, South Africa A posted 266 on the back of a century from Reeza Hendricks after rain cut their innings short in the 47th over. The rain continued and Zimbabwe XI's target was reduced.

The Zimbabwe XI batters came out to bat but had a shaky start as they lost four quick wickets. Milton Shumba and Sikandar Raza resurrected the innings and were 93/4 at the end of 20 overs before rain arrived again and washed away the remaining game.

The South African A side won the game by 51 runs on the D/L method to level the series at 1-1.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A, 3rd Unofficial One Day, South Africa A tour of Zimbabwe, 2022

Date and Time: April 27th 2022, Friday, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair on Friday.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Harare are expected to range between nine and 23 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Probable XIs

Zimbabwe XI

Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza and Sikandar Raza picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted South Africa A to 266. Milton Shumba (31*) and Raza (39*) put up a solid partnership before rain arrived.

Probable XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Kevin Kasuza, Prince Masvaure, Wessley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Milton Shumba, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Tanaka Chivanga, Tendai Chatara

South Africa A

Reeza Hendricks scored a brilliant ton (102 off 107 balls) and was well-supported by Ryan Rickelton (63) as they posted 266 on the board. Lizaad Williams picked up two wickets and helped them restrict Zimbabwe XI to 93 in their 20 overs.

Probable XI

Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Theunis de Bruyn, Reeza Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Jason Smith, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Match Prediction

The South African A side performed brilliantly in the second game to force the series into a decider. It will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations on Friday.

South Africa A have a good balance to their side as well as the winning momentum behind them. They are expected to seal the series by winning the final One-Day on Friday.

Prediction: South Africa A to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee