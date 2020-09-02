West Indies and St Lucia Zouks all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall has expressed his wish to win the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) trophy for the people of St Lucia. He recognises that the fans have stuck with the franchise through a lot of tough times, especially during the previous seasons, and the team owes it to people of the island nation.

The Zouks have already qualified for the playoffs this year after winning five out of their seven games. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Rahkeem Cornwall stressed how important it is to keep the momentum going till the final. He said:

“We are winning games, we have to keep winning, make sure we get to the finals and win it for the people of St Lucia. We owe these people a lot. Over the years they supported and we never really came to the party. This year we do come to the party and we are winning games. We just have to ensure that we finish the job and make sure we make these people proud.”

I have to play the role that St Lucia Zouks need: Rahkeem Cornwall

Rahkeem Cornwall has an impressive economy rate of under 8 runs an over in his CPL career but hasn’t managed to pick up a lot of wickets.

When asked if he is a defensive bowler in the T20 format, the 27-year-old stated that his bowling strategy is dictated by the situation of the game. According to him, his job is to do what the captain and the team demand at a certain point in time. He said:

“I wouldn’t say defensive, but the situation of the game, I have to come and do a job for the captain and play me role pertaining to what I have to do in that point of time.”

Rahkeem Cornwall hasn’t had the best of starts to the tournament this season. Opening the batting for the Zouks, he has scored merely 89 runs from 6 matches so far.