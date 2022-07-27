10 best co-op and multiplayer games of the 2000s

The ability to play with others has been a major draw in gaming, and it is something that multiplayer titles have made possible.

Online functionality was in its infancy in the early 2000s, particularly on consoles, so multiplayer gaming was not as popular as it is today. Instead, local play was a bigger focus.

The scene slowly but steadily grew to what it is today. Players often look back at the golden era of multiplayer gaming fondly, recollecting nostalgic memories of heated matches and chaotic co-op.

Let us now take a look at the best games in the genre throughout the 2000s.

Battlefield 1942, Call of Duty: World at War and 8 other legendary multiplayer/co-op games

1) Counter-Strike (2000)

The first entry in the acclaimed tactical FPS series, Counter-Strike began life as a mod for Half-Life.

The game allows players to participate in skirmishes between Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists. Developed by Valve, it has a heavy emphasis on strategy at every step of gameplay, from the purchase of weapons at the start of the round to the challenging core gunplay.

It is this learning curve that has managed to keep the original alive on PC to this day when its competition has long since been forgotten.

2) Super Smash Bros Melee (2001)

The second entry in Nintendo's platform fighter series, Super Smash Bros Melee for the Nintendo GameCube is widely considered to be one of the greatest fighting games ever made. It wasn't just a visual step-up from its Nintendo 64 predecessor, but it also made countless improvements and additions.

With over 20 characters from the Big N's repertoire of iconic franchises, like Mario and Pikachu, Melee is primarily known for its fast-paced fighting mechanics. Combat is easy to grasp yet hard to master.

The game keeps fans coming back to it, thanks to its high skill level and technical focus.

3) Battlefield 1942 (2002)

Developed by DICE, Battlefield 1942 is the first entry in EA's long-running military shooter franchise. It is a multiplayer FPS with a World War II setting, allowing players to play as either the Allies or the Axis.

With a variety of unit types to pick from and massive 64-player maps, it was ahead of its peers in many ways. From on-foot battles to driving massive tanks and fighter planes, it is an experience that truly captures the essence of its title.

4) Mario Kart: Double Dash (2003)

Another GameCube entry, Mario Kart: Double Dash is quite different from other entries in Nintendo's arcade racer franchise.

The basic gameplay of racing around maps based on Nintendo franchises has been retained, but there are a few additions.

For one, the game sneaks in co-op with two players per vehicle. One drives, while the other uses the items. It is also the only entry to do this so far.

It still uses the formula fans have come to love as they traverse treacherous maps, collecting items to hinder other players and emerge victorious.

5) Unreal Tournament 2004 (2004)

One of the biggest PC franchises of the '90s also birthed one of the best multiplayer games to ever grace gaming: Unreal Tournament 2004.

Epic Games brought their absolute best to the playing field with this iconic arena FPS. It is packed with content for online gamers to enjoy, from standard Deathmatch to vehicle-based Onslaught.

The movement is super fluid, and the map design is very memorable. The skill-based gunplay is as crisp as it was 18 years ago, with fan-favorite guns like the Flak Cannon and Lightning Gun. Old-school arcade shooters don't get any better than this.

6) TimeSplitters: Future Perfect (2005)

Released for PlayStation 2, Xbox and GameCube, TimeSplitters: Future Perfect is often overlooked in favor of its predecessor. That's not to say it is a bad game by any means.

The game includes both single-player and multiplayer, with the former featuring time-traveling marine Sergeant Cortez, who attempts to go to the past to save the future. Meanwhile, the multiplayer is fast-paced fun, making this gem an all-rounder.

A brand new TimeSplitters is also currently in development under publisher Deep Silver.

7) Gears of War (2006)

The first installment in Xbox's Gears of War series, the original entry paved the way for modern third-person shooters.

Developed by Epic Games, the solo/co-op storyline sees players attempt to save mankind from subterranean creatures called the Locust. The grim, gritty visual style that has always been a hallmark of the series was introduced here, and so were the novel "magnetic" cover and active reload systems.

The multiplayer was also chaotic, allowing players to enjoy the gory executions and engaging combat with other players.

8) Team Fortress 2 (2007)

Another acclaimed PC classic from Valve, Team Fortress 2 is one of the biggest multiplayer games ever.

Compared to the Counter-Strike series, TF2 is more of a hero shooter. Picking between two teams, players can choose from a variety of classes like Soldier, Heavy and Sniper, each belonging to different categories. The signature Valve humor also makes a comeback.

Players can engage in various game modes with an interesting upgrade system for various weapons.

9) Call of Duty: World at War (2008)

Regarded as one of the best Call of Duty games ever made, World at War is arguably one of the most brutal entries in Activision's FPS series.

With a single-player narrative entrenched in World War 2, specifically the Pacific and Eastern Fronts, it depicted gruesome war scenarios throughout its various set pieces.

The multiplayer was, of course, the highlight. It was replete with the ranking and progression elements that have become staple.

World at War also introduced the Zombies mode, letting players mow down hordes of undead in arcadey fashion.

10) Left 4 Dead 2 (2009)

This beloved co-op zombie shooter from Valve is another PC title that has lived on well past its age. Players control one of four playable characters, pick their weapon of choice and set out across each map to complete objectives.

Zombie mutants are plentiful, from the average shamblers to the annoying jockeys and the terrifying Witch.

With the Director AI, ageless atmosphere and attention to detail, it is no wonder that the game has managed to outclass even modern survival-horror shooters in the same vein.

