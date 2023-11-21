10 best Collector's Cache 2019 sets in Dota 2

Collector's Cache 2019 made its debut in Dota 2 alongside The International edition of the same year. The sets for that year were sorted into two treasures, Collector's Cache 2019 and Collector's Cache 2019 II. Both featured a total of 34 sets. Each one included a special "Ultra-Rare" set.
All the sets were hand-picked by the community during the in-game voting period. Due to their distinct features and elements, certain sets stood out from the rest.
We've curated a list of the 10 best bundles released in the Collector's Cache 2019 series. Only the Ultra-Rare bundles are tradable and marketable; other sets are untradable and can be gifted once.
Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
Gothic Whisper and other amazing Collector's Cache 2019 sets in Dota 2
1) Gothic Whisper
Phantom Assassin mains consider Gothic Whisper the second-best set next to the infamous Creeping Shadow in Dota 2. Here, Mortred is equipped with a shady hat and a crimson neck mask. She also has a medium-sized braid that barely touches the red cape. Additionally, Phantom Assassin's belt and blade feature custom effects.
The following items are in the bundle:
- Gothic Whisper Blade
- Gothic Whisper Armor
- Gothic Whipser Mask
- Gothic Whisper Cape
- Gothic Whisper Belt
Value of Gothic Whisper - 40$+
2) Jagged Honor
Juggernaut's Jagged Honor is an Ultra-Rare set from the Collector's Cache II 2019 series. He wields a green-themed sword with a black handle and has a couple of katanas hanging from his belt. The buckle of his belt is based on the in-game item called Hyperstone. He also has a banner attached to his shoulder accessory.
The following items are in the bundle:
- Jagged Honor Banner
- Jagged Honor Mask
- Jagged Honor Legs
- Jagged Honor Blade
- Jagged Honor Bracer Jagged Honor Loading Screen
Value of Jagged Honor - Steam Market price
3) Cinder Sensei
Ember Spirit appears as a sun warrior with nunchucks as his primary and secondary weapons. His long Fu Manchu mustache, extensive Shaolin beard, and brushy eyebrows make him look like a monk from ancient Japan. His right-click attacks and Sleight of Fist have customized sound modifiers.
Ember pickers are highly advised to get this set from reputable traders before they run out. The following items are in the bundle:
- Cinder Sensi Off-Hand Weapon
- Cinder Sensei Weapon
- Cinder Sensei Style
- Cinder Sensei Belt
- Cinde Sensei Bracer
- Cinder Sensei Shoulder
Value of Cinder Sensei - 60$+
4) Endless Night
Abaddon's Endless Night was used by Notail in the final game of The International 2019 Grand Final. This set will immediately draw your attention towards the Lord of Avernus' striking facial structure and his undead mount. Abaddon boasts long hair with a grim look and a long, slim sword.
The following items are in the bundle:
- Endless Night Mount
- Endless Night Head
- Endless Night Cape
- Endless Night Sword
- Endless Night Shoulder
- Endless Night Loading Screen
Value of Endless Night - 20$+
5) Avatar of the Impossible Realm
The Grand Magus was the recipient of the first Ultra Rare set in Dota 2 Collector's Cache 2019. His iconic staff received glowing and floating effects, catching anyone's eye when equipped with the arcana.
Here are the items in the bundle:
- Staff of the Impossible Realm
- Head of the Impossible Realm
- Cape of the Impossible Realm
- Bracers of the Impossible Realm
Value of Avatar of the Impossible Realm - Steam Market price
6) Echoes of the Everblack
Abaddon was clearly the winner of the Dota 2 Collector's Cache 2019 edition, as he got two of the finest sets. The Echoes of the Everblack portrays the Lord of Avernus as a grim reaper on an undead mount straight from the grave. The mount's head is exposed, as you can easily see the bone of its facial structure from the side angles.
The following items are in the bundle:
- Cape of the Everblack
- Hood of the Everblack
- Scythe of the Everblack
- Mount of the Everblack
- Pauldrons of the Everblack
Price of Echoes of the Everblack - 25$+
7) Tribal Pathways
Warlock usually got some of the most well-designed sets in Dota 2, especially via Collector's Cache. Tribal Pathways was no different, as the intelligence support resembles a dangerous Aztec sorcerer. His golem, on the other hand, looks like the Aztec version of King Kong built by rocks.
The following items are in the bundle:
- Tribal Pathways Crown
- Tribal Pathways Bracer
- Tribal Pathways Robe
- Tribal Pathways Staff
- Tribal Pathways Shoulder
- Tribal Pathways Golem
- Tribal Pathways Necklace
- Tribal Pathways Lantern
Value of Tribal Pathways - Depends on the seller
8) Tales of the Windward Rogue
Tales of the Windward Rogue is definitely one of the best bundles for Pangolier. The hero appears as a pirate and is equipped with a steady rapier. Furthermore, he has a small parrot with a red bandana hovering around Donté Panlin.
The following items are in the bundle:
- Parrot of the Windward Rogue
- Hat of the Windward Rogue
- Rapier of the Windward Rogue
- Coat of the Windward Rogue
- Tales of the Windward Rogue
Value of Tales of the Windward Rogue - 15$+
9) Dapper Disguise
Dapper Disguise, as the name hints, disguises Pudge as a British gentleman but in a butchery fashion. The butcher also has a bow tie themed with the flag of Great Britain. Additionally, his hat, along with both his weapons, have small ambient effects.
The following are the items in the bundle:
- Dapper Disguise Jacket
- Dapper Disguise Hat
- Dapper Disguise Belt
- Dapper Disguise Arms
- Dapper Disguise Shoulder
- Dapper Disguise Cleaver
- Dapper Disguise Umbrella
- Dapper Disguise Loading Screen
Value of Dapper Disguise - Depends on the seller
10) Pursuit of the Ember Demons
Huskar, with a spear and a small shield, is straight out of Greek/Roman mythology. Along with the Corinthian helmet and armor, this set transforms him into a warrior prepared to conquer the Dota 2 world for Nothl Realm. His armor, blade, and the edges of his shield have customized ambient effects.
The following items are in the bundle:
- Buckler of the Ember Demons
- Bracers of the Ember Demons
- Spear of the Ember Demons
- Helm of the Ember Demons
- Armor of the Ember Demons
- Pursuit of the Ember Demons Loading Screen
Value of Pursuit of the Ember Demons - Depends on the seller
If we've missed out on your favorite sets, let us know in the comments section.