10 best Collector's Cache 2019 sets in Dota 2

Collector's Cache 2019 made its debut in Dota 2 alongside The International edition of the same year. The sets for that year were sorted into two treasures, Collector's Cache 2019 and Collector's Cache 2019 II. Both featured a total of 34 sets. Each one included a special "Ultra-Rare" set.

All the sets were hand-picked by the community during the in-game voting period. Due to their distinct features and elements, certain sets stood out from the rest.

We've curated a list of the 10 best bundles released in the Collector's Cache 2019 series. Only the Ultra-Rare bundles are tradable and marketable; other sets are untradable and can be gifted once.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Gothic Whisper and other amazing Collector's Cache 2019 sets in Dota 2

1) Gothic Whisper

Gothic Whisper (Image via Dota 2 and Sportskeeda)

Phantom Assassin mains consider Gothic Whisper the second-best set next to the infamous Creeping Shadow in Dota 2. Here, Mortred is equipped with a shady hat and a crimson neck mask. She also has a medium-sized braid that barely touches the red cape. Additionally, Phantom Assassin's belt and blade feature custom effects.

The following items are in the bundle:

Gothic Whisper Blade

Gothic Whisper Armor

Gothic Whipser Mask

Gothic Whisper Cape

Gothic Whisper Belt

Value of Gothic Whisper - 40$+

2) Jagged Honor

Jagged Honor (Image via Dota 2 and Sportskeeda)

Juggernaut's Jagged Honor is an Ultra-Rare set from the Collector's Cache II 2019 series. He wields a green-themed sword with a black handle and has a couple of katanas hanging from his belt. The buckle of his belt is based on the in-game item called Hyperstone. He also has a banner attached to his shoulder accessory.

The following items are in the bundle:

Jagged Honor Banner

Jagged Honor Mask

Jagged Honor Legs

Jagged Honor Blade

Jagged Honor Bracer Jagged Honor Loading Screen

Value of Jagged Honor - Steam Market price

3) Cinder Sensei

Cinder Sensei (Image via Dota 2 and Sportskeeda)

Ember Spirit appears as a sun warrior with nunchucks as his primary and secondary weapons. His long Fu Manchu mustache, extensive Shaolin beard, and brushy eyebrows make him look like a monk from ancient Japan. His right-click attacks and Sleight of Fist have customized sound modifiers.

Ember pickers are highly advised to get this set from reputable traders before they run out. The following items are in the bundle:

Cinder Sensi Off-Hand Weapon

Cinder Sensei Weapon

Cinder Sensei Style

Cinder Sensei Belt

Cinde Sensei Bracer

Cinder Sensei Shoulder

Value of Cinder Sensei - 60$+

4) Endless Night

Endless Night (Image via Dota 2 and Sportskeeda)

Abaddon's Endless Night was used by Notail in the final game of The International 2019 Grand Final. This set will immediately draw your attention towards the Lord of Avernus' striking facial structure and his undead mount. Abaddon boasts long hair with a grim look and a long, slim sword.

The following items are in the bundle:

Endless Night Mount

Endless Night Head

Endless Night Cape

Endless Night Sword

Endless Night Shoulder

Endless Night Loading Screen

Value of Endless Night - 20$+

5) Avatar of the Impossible Realm

Avatar of the Impossible Realm (Image via Dota 2 and Sportskeeda)

The Grand Magus was the recipient of the first Ultra Rare set in Dota 2 Collector's Cache 2019. His iconic staff received glowing and floating effects, catching anyone's eye when equipped with the arcana.

Here are the items in the bundle:

Staff of the Impossible Realm

Head of the Impossible Realm

Cape of the Impossible Realm

Bracers of the Impossible Realm

Value of Avatar of the Impossible Realm - Steam Market price

6) Echoes of the Everblack

Echoes of the Everblack (Image via Dota 2 and Sportskeeda)

Abaddon was clearly the winner of the Dota 2 Collector's Cache 2019 edition, as he got two of the finest sets. The Echoes of the Everblack portrays the Lord of Avernus as a grim reaper on an undead mount straight from the grave. The mount's head is exposed, as you can easily see the bone of its facial structure from the side angles.

The following items are in the bundle:

Cape of the Everblack

Hood of the Everblack

Scythe of the Everblack

Mount of the Everblack

Pauldrons of the Everblack

Price of Echoes of the Everblack - 25$+

7) Tribal Pathways

The King Kong (Image via Dota 2 and Sportskeeda)

Warlock usually got some of the most well-designed sets in Dota 2, especially via Collector's Cache. Tribal Pathways was no different, as the intelligence support resembles a dangerous Aztec sorcerer. His golem, on the other hand, looks like the Aztec version of King Kong built by rocks.

The following items are in the bundle:

Tribal Pathways Crown

Tribal Pathways Bracer

Tribal Pathways Robe

Tribal Pathways Staff

Tribal Pathways Shoulder

Tribal Pathways Golem

Tribal Pathways Necklace

Tribal Pathways Lantern

Value of Tribal Pathways - Depends on the seller

8) Tales of the Windward Rogue

Tales of the Windward Rogue (Image via Dota 2 and Sportskeeda)

Tales of the Windward Rogue is definitely one of the best bundles for Pangolier. The hero appears as a pirate and is equipped with a steady rapier. Furthermore, he has a small parrot with a red bandana hovering around Donté Panlin.

The following items are in the bundle:

Parrot of the Windward Rogue

Hat of the Windward Rogue

Rapier of the Windward Rogue

Coat of the Windward Rogue

Tales of the Windward Rogue

Value of Tales of the Windward Rogue - 15$+

9) Dapper Disguise

Dapper Disguise (Image via Dota 2 and Sportskeeda)

Dapper Disguise, as the name hints, disguises Pudge as a British gentleman but in a butchery fashion. The butcher also has a bow tie themed with the flag of Great Britain. Additionally, his hat, along with both his weapons, have small ambient effects.

The following are the items in the bundle:

Dapper Disguise Jacket

Dapper Disguise Hat

Dapper Disguise Belt

Dapper Disguise Arms

Dapper Disguise Shoulder

Dapper Disguise Cleaver

Dapper Disguise Umbrella

Dapper Disguise Loading Screen

Value of Dapper Disguise - Depends on the seller

10) Pursuit of the Ember Demons

Pursuit of the Ember Demons (Image via Dota 2 and Sportskeeda)

Huskar, with a spear and a small shield, is straight out of Greek/Roman mythology. Along with the Corinthian helmet and armor, this set transforms him into a warrior prepared to conquer the Dota 2 world for Nothl Realm. His armor, blade, and the edges of his shield have customized ambient effects.

The following items are in the bundle:

Buckler of the Ember Demons

Bracers of the Ember Demons

Spear of the Ember Demons

Helm of the Ember Demons

Armor of the Ember Demons

Pursuit of the Ember Demons Loading Screen

Value of Pursuit of the Ember Demons - Depends on the seller

