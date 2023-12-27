10 Best FPS deals in Steam Winter Sale 2023

The Steam Winter Sale is here with another list of holiday deals, including First-person shooter (FPS) games. The genre has been one of the most beloved genres in gaming since its inception. From games like Half-Life to Doom Eternal, the gaming industry has come a long way in making some of the most precious titles that can enthrall the audience with action. Many gamers prefer this genre for its simplistic gameplay design and action-focused gameplay loop, which can be entertaining for hours.

With the Steam Winter Sale 2023, you can grab some of the best deals on FPS games.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Ten Best FPS games to purchase on Steam Winter Sale 2023

1) theHunter: Call of the Wild ($3.99)

Developed and Published by Expansive World, theHunter: Call of the Wild is a realistic hunting simulation with an excellent and detailed atmosphere. The title is an open-world, sandbox FPS game that grants you the complete freedom to set your objective. Once loaded on a map, you can roam freely across the region to explore diverse areas and biomes while hunting your prey.

The title is a solid FPS experience that also encompasses realistic weapon physics. theHunter is available on Steam Winter Sale 2023 at an 80% discount.

Purchase the game here.

2) Battlefield V ($4.00)

Developers DICE did not hold back in making a solid follow-up to Battlefield 1 with a WW2 setting. Battlefield V still stands tall as one of the best World War 2 multiplayer games on the Steam Store. While many critics criticized the campaign for being short and half-baked, you can still enjoy multiple stories of veterans that took place in different parts of the map.

The multiplayer also offers a strong experience with classic Battlefield perks, weapons, and vehicles in large-scale combat. You can get the game at 92% off in the ongoing Steam sale.

Purchase the game here.

3) Titanfall 2 ($4.49)

Developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, Titanfall 2 is one of the best fast-paced FPS with solid multiplayer. If you're looking for a strong and memorable campaign, you can hop on TF2, where the game lets you fill the shoes of Titan Pilot Jack Cooper.

The game dramatically improves over its prequel, offering more classes, weapons, and playstyles. From a technical standpoint, Titanfall 2 excels with great optimization for its time. The game can be picked up with an 85% Steam Winter Sale 2023 discount.

Purchase the game here

4) Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 ($5.99)

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is a sequel to the soft reboot of the popular SGW trilogy, which turns the franchise into a sandbox. With new characters and open maps to explore, Underdog Studios and CI Games have taken a different approach to the series.

You play as Raven, a contract Sniper Assassin in the Middle East who eliminates high-value targets. The title also lets you tweak the difficulty to your desire to experience the sandbox at your own pace. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is available at 85% off in the ongoing winter sale.

Purchase the game here.

5) Arma 3 ($7.49)

Arma 3 is PC's premium military FPS title that offers an experience like no other. Developed and published by Bohemia Interactive, Arma 3 delivers a massive military sandbox where you can play around with various realistic vehicles and weapons. You can also enjoy the title's PvP and PvE content with your friends.

The title is available at a 75% discount rate with the current Steam Winter Sale.

Purchase the game here.

6) Borderlands 3 ($8.99)

Borderlands 3 is the fourth mainline entry in the series after three extremely beloved FPS titles in gaming history. The unique art style and characters take a different turn with Borderlands 3, with Gearbox Software pushing the engine's limits as they offer a vast open world.

You can play as one of the Vault Hunters in Pandora as you loot and shoot through enemies with fast-paced action. The title can be grabbed at an 85% discount on the Steam Winter Sale.

Purchase the game here.

7) Deep Rock Galactic ($9.89)

Deep Rock Galactic is a 4-player co-op FPS title that lets you play as space Dwarves as you mine through completely destructible environments. Ghost Ship Games and Coffee Stain Publishing delivered an excellent experience to gamers with procedurally generated maps where you can fight hordes of aliens to your heart's content.

Deep Rock Galactic can be purchased with a 67% discount on the Steam Winter Sale.

Purchase the game here.

8) Doom: Eternal ($9.99)

The sequel to the legendary Doom reboot from 2016, Doom: Eternal, perfectly exceeds expectations with better combat, gore, and an enthralling gameplay loop. Developed by iD Software and published by Bethesda Softworks, Doom: Eternal lets you play as the Slayer, where you repel Hell's armies from invading Earth.

Eternal offers a blockbuster campaign with a solid PvP mode. The title can be grabbed at a 60% discount on the Steam Winter Sale.

Purchase the title here.

9) Far Cry 6 (14.99)

Developed by Ubisoft Toronto and Montreal, Far Cry 6 is the most recent mainline entry in the series. The title is set in a modern-day guerrilla revolution where you play as a rebel to take back control of the city. FC6 offers stunning visuals and action-packed gunplay that enhances the FPS experience.

The title can be grabbed for a 75% Steam Winter Sale 2023 discount.

Purchase the game here.

10) RoboCop: Rogue City ($34.99)

RoboCop: Rogue City is a love letter to the original fans of the 80s RoboCop franchise that incorporates classic and iconic action scenes merged with the gorgeous world of Old Detroit. Playing as the legendary RoboCop, Alex Murphy, who is half man and half machine, you can roam the streets of Detroid questioning witnesses and apprehending criminals.

Rogue City is developers Teyon's one of the finest works in recent history that offers a worthwhile experience to gamers. The Steam Summer Sale offers 30% off on the title until January 4, 2024.

Purchase the game here.

With many more games to explore on Valve's Store, you can look for more genres to fill your library during the holiday season with the ongoing Steam Winter Sale.