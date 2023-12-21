10 best Steam Winter Sale 2023 deals you cannot miss

The Steam Winter Sale 2023 is live and in full swing. Steam sales mark a special time during the year when gamers can purchase their favorite titles at a heavily discounted rate. The Steam Winter Sale 2023 coincides with the holiday season, which presents a perfect time to kick back and relax with a couple of games in your library.

We scoured the catalog of discounted video games and picked out 10 deals that are practically a steal during the current Steam sale. Not adhering to a specific genre, this list contains a little something for every gamer looking to expand their Steam library.

Without further ado, given below are 10 great deals you can pick up during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

Resident Evil 2, God of War, and more great games that are heavily discounted at Steam Winter Sale 2023

1) Resident Evil 2 (75% off at $9.99)

With Capcom remaking Resident Evil titles of the past, it's a great time to revisit the 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake. The game follows the story of Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield as they wade through the zombie-infested Raccoon City. The survival horror title was praised for its attention to detail and game design that ultimately paved the way for remakes of other classic Resident Evil games.

Resident Evil 2 is currently 75% off during the Steam Winter Sale 2023. Players can get into a spine-chilling AAA horror experience for under $10, making for a good deal. With a story to keep you engrossed for hours, Resident Evil 2 is a fantastic buy in the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

2) Monster Hunter: Rise (60% off at $15.99)

Monster Hunter: Rise is the latest installment in a long line of Monster Hunter games. The series is famed for its RPG mechanics, colossal boss battles, and level of customization. The Monster Hunter franchise boasts a bit of a learning curve, but once you get the hang of the game mechanics, it becomes one of the best RPG experiences ever crafted.

Compared to its predecessors, Monster Hunter: Rise is a lot easier to pick up and get into. The game also features mounts and grapple hooks, which make traversal less of a chore. Boss battles are as spectacular as ever, with giant enemies ready to crush you at any moment. Those players looking at a fully fleshed-out RPG experience shouldn't look any further than Monster Hunter: Rise.

3) Mortal Kombat 1 (50% off at $34.99)

Mortal Kombat 1 is a great fighting game. Compared to Street Fighter VI, which was released in the same year, Mortal Kombat 1 stands shoulder to shoulder, and fighting game fans could not be more ecstatic. Mortal Kombat 1 has all the markings of a great fighting game and is currently half-off during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

The Mortal Kombat series has always been known for its brutality, precise gameplay, and iconic characters. Players can pull off high-speed combos that devastate opponents, and the series has never looked better. The game's plot is well-paced and has interesting moments that keep you hooked throughout its runtime. At 50% off, this deal is one that you cannot miss out on during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

4) Doom: Eternal (60% off at $7.99)

Doom: Eternal, much like its protagonist, needs no introduction. A sequel to the heavy-metal, smash-hit 2016 title, Doom: Eternal is a symphony of gore, violence, and shooting that puts most FPS titles to shame. The gameplay loop for Doom: Eternal is simple — End the demonic plague that has taken over the earth and do it in a spectacular violent fashion.

ID Software hit it out of the park with the 2016 release, and its sequel, Doom: Eternal, doubles down on all the great ideas from the first game. Enemies are faster and stronger, but Doom guy is no slouch either. Doom: Eternal is visceral and brutal but does an excellent job keeping the player wanting more.

At 60% off and under $10, Doom: Eternal is a great game to grab this Steam Winter Sale 2023.

5) Dredge (25% off at $18.75)

This next entry on the list comes from indie developer Black Salt Games. Dredge is a fishing game that takes on a Lovecraftian mystery with epic consequences. The game revolves around traveling across a chain of islands, catching fish, and the occasional Lovecraftian horror as you solve a dark, terrible secret that plagues the waters.

One of the more atmospheric titles on the list, Dredge, does an excellent job of making you feel alone at sea using its minimalistic art style. Players are lulled into a sense of security in the day while the night brings perils and madness.

One of the contenders for Indie Game of the Year, Dredge is available at 25% off during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

6) God of War (50% off at $24.99)

Santa Monica Studios have hit it big with the current generation of God of War games, with their latest release, Ragnarok, seeing widespread praise. God of War was first released in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, and after four long years, PC players have finally gotten their hands on this epic masterpiece.

God of War is a very different game compared to its predecessors. Drifting away from the hack-and-slash, by-the-numbers combat, this generation of God of War games follows a heart-wrenching story filled with brutal challenges and encounters along the way. There is nothing quite like playing God of War for the first time, and at 50% off during the Steam Winter Sale 2023, it is a great deal to grab.

7) Forza Horizon 5 (50% off at $29.99)

When it comes to arcade racing games, no one does it better than the developers behind the Forza series. Famed for their attention to world design and car mechanics, Forza titles have been the premier racing game series for quite some time now. 2023 saw the release of Forza Motorsport, which was also well-received. Garnering praise from both seasoned racing sim professionals and amateurs just getting into the genre.

Forza Horizon 5 is an open-world racing game that has players take on Mexico in all its grandeur. Forza Horizon 5 has a huge catalog of cars and players are spoilt for choice when deciding which set of wheels to ride out with. The game is fun, bright, and energetic, with very little slowing it down.

Sitting at 50% off during the Steam Winter Sale 2023, Forza Horizon 5 is a great way to unwind this holiday season.

8) Dead Space (60% off at $23.99)

Remaking classic horror games has become a staple for modern gaming. With the genre's success, remaking Dead Space for the current generation was always going to be a success, but Motive have done an excellent job in reimagining the story as well. With minor tweaks and changes, they have delivered a fantastically thrilling experience that has all the hallmarks of the original.

The Dead Space Remake has moments that make you jump out of your seat. The iconic dismemberment mechanic makes a well-deserved comeback, as combat feels visceral and bloody. Every weapon has a weight, and enemies can be incredibly dangerous on higher difficulties. At 60% off during the Steam Winter Sale 2023, the Dead Space remake is a great horror experience to get into this holiday season.

9) Civilization VI Anthology (88% off $24.86)

This next entry on the list is arguably one of the best deals you can pick up during the Steam Winter Sale 2023. The Civilization VI Anthology pack is priced at a whopping $210 and contains all of the expansion packs released for the game since launch. Currently sitting at 88% off and under $25, this is one deal that is worth the buck during the current Steam sale.

Civilization VI is a turn-based strategy game that revolves around picking a leader/civilization from history and creating a utopia of your design. The game has a ton of freedom in how the player chooses to run their empire and features a variety of win conditions to choose from.

The game does have a slight learning curve, but with enough game time, you will be starting your civilization in no time. The anthology pack is for Civilization VI and is practically a steal during the ongoing Steam sale.

10) Elden Ring (50% off at $29.99)

It is safe to say that Elden Ring has been one of the biggest spectacles of the current decade. Developed by From Software, the game has been praised for its artistic design, expansive and intuitive open-world, and brutal foes that humble even the seasoned gamer. Elden Ring is a game you can play for hours on end, getting lost in the beautifully grim scenic vistas that immerse you right into the heart of the game.

Elden Ring is available for 50% off during the Steam Winter Sale 2023 and is easily one of the best games you can buy. The game has so much content that it is worth every penny and will keep you entertained for weeks, if not months. The 2022 Game of the Year winner lives up to its name, and for players looking to start their Soulsborne journeys, look no further than Elden Ring.

The list above shows some of the best deals you can grab during the Steam Winter Sale 2023. Steam sales are a great time to buy video games, and for more information about the current sale, check out the article linked here.