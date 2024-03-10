10 best Mario games to play on Mario Day

Today, March 10, 2024, is Mario Day (or Mar10 for short), meaning fans have an excuse to enjoy the iconic Mario games they love and cherish. As creator Nintendo celebrates and looks back upon the history of the revolutionary platformer franchise, so do we; it is home to a variety of classics and fan favorites, after all.

Despite being a few years to several decades old, gamers across the globe continue to relish the wonders of the tightly crafted levels that the Super Mario games are infamous for. Here are the best Mario titles available to check out. The list only includes mainline entries and not spin-offs, such as Paper Mario or Mario Kart.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

10 best Mario games to enjoy on the occasion of Mario Day

1) Super Mario Galaxy

Is this the peak of Mario games? (Image via Nintendo)

Often considered the pinnacle of the franchise, Super Mario Galaxy (and its sequel Galaxy 2) made strides with 3D platforming - quite literally, as the beloved red-and-blue-clad ex-plumber took to the stars and beyond. It features innovative levels with 360-degree movement across mini-planets, and the consequent design blossoming from it is understandably universally acclaimed.

2) Super Mario Odyssey

Does it get any cooler than T-Rex Mario? (Image via Nintendo)

The latest mainline 3D entry on the Nintendo Switch takes players on a journey across kingdoms for a fully-sandbox collect-a-thon Mario game. Partnering with the all-new Cappy, Mario can gain new abilities simply by possessing various foes and critters to help him platform across smart, breathtaking levels. This makes for a refreshing adventure that shows the series still has some breath left in it.

3) Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The latest entry has blown fans away in many ways (Image via Nintendo)

The newest 2D adventure just might be Mario's best in recent memory. Wonder makes a lasting impression after many considered the 2D formula to be stale at this point. Surprising everyone with the unforgettable Elephant power-up and mind-bending level design, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is as wonderful as its name suggests - elevated further with the inclusion of co-op.

4) Super Mario World

World just might be the best of the retro 2D Mario games (Image via Nintendo)

In the year 1990, Nintendo truly refined its craft, which would not be topped until Wonder. For many, Super Mario World is the peak of 2D Mario games. It pushed the boundaries, not just refining elements of its predecessors but also adding new move sets and mechanics like ridable Yoshi. Can it get any better for an SNES game?

5) Super Mario 64

Mario 64 is considered to be one of the greatest games ever made (Image via Nintendo)

This is one entry that speaks for itself. As if the SNES entries were not successful enough, Nintendo pioneered gaming once again as Mario borderline perfected the jump to 3D graphics - so much so that fans continued Mario 64 speed runs. There hasn't been a game like it, and with its mysterious castle setting and many secrets, it is about time Nintendo changes that.

6) Super Mario Bros. 3

The series' evolution continued (Image via Nintendo)

While World might be the better, more polished game, the third entry in the 2D saga is the true successor to the original Super Mario Bros. Nintendo honed its craft even further, delivering a world map for traversal, secret exits, and the iconic Tanooki Suit that has become synonymous with the title. For enthusiasts, it is a tough pick between this and the next 2D entry on the list.

7) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

This double package is one of the best deals in the history of Mario games (Image via Nintendo)

Originally on the Nintendo Wii U, 3D World took Mario on a tangent after the success of Galaxy by combining elements of the 2D Mario games with 3D. The result was an immediate success, making for a fun 3D adventure with co-op as a flagship inclusion. The Nintendo Switch re-release takes things further with the new single-player Bowser's Fury add-on that debuted a fully open-world concept.

8) Super Mario Bros.

The classics are classics, as they say (Image via Nintendo)

The original Super Mario Bros. is fondly remembered to this day, and for good reason. It not only helped bring back the gaming industry from the brink of disaster but also revitalized it with memorable level designs and intuitive mechanics. Newer Mario games may outshine the debut journey in many areas, but the classic holds a place of its own in players' hearts.

9) Super Mario Sunshine

It's different, but that's not a bad thing (Image via Nintendo)

Perhaps the odd entry on this list, Super Mario Sunshine supplements its 3D platforming with a water-powered jetpack known as FLUDD. The 2002 Nintendo GameCube home console entry was a showcase for the tech with its attractive water caustics and new tropical setting. While the cleanup segments may feel out of place for a Mario game, Sunshine has its own dedicated fan crowd.

10) Super Mario 3D Land

The compact design makes way for charm (Image via Nintendo)

The younger brother of 3D World, Super Mario 3D Land is a Nintendo 3DS prequel that laid down the groundwork for its Wii U successor. It may boast smaller, closely-knit levels, but the same Nintendo charm and expertise shine here thanks to varied set-pieces, some of which are returning from the Galaxy series.