In Counter-Strike 2, the PP-Bizon submachine gun is popular for its high magazine capacity of 64 rounds. It's well-suited for close combat owing to its rapid-fire rate and is affordable for anti-eco rounds. Despite being seldom picked in the game, its effectiveness and high damaging power make it stand out from other weapons.

PP-Bizon skins provide a remarkable visual improvement over the default SMG with unique designs and color schemes. The attention to detail adds realism, elevating the overall gaming experience.

In this article, we've listed the 10 best skins for this Counter-Strike 2 SMG.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion

Here are the 10 best PP-Bizon skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

1) Judgement of Anubis

PP-Bizon Judgement of Anubis (Image via Valve ||YouTube/covernant)

The Judgement of Anubis skin for the PP-Bizon gun has a beautiful golden and black design with an ethereal glow that makes it highly popular. Its symbolic theme adds mystique to the PP-Bizon and makes the skin a top choice.

The Factory New version costs $6.82, while the Field-Tested version costs $3.38.

2) Modern Hunter

PP-Bizon Modern Hunter (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Modern Hunter PP-Bizon skin is currently the most expensive skin on the list. The contemporary camouflage pattern allows it to blend into different environments, providing a versatile and attractive appearance.

The Factory New variant is priced at $140.85, while the Field-tested variant is $9.98.

3) Rust Coat

PP-Bizon Rust Coat (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Rust Coat PP-Bizon skin boasts an oxidized, rusted surface that lends a touch of realism to the weapon. The skin's authentic appearance in gameplay has made it a popular choice among players who prefer a rugged aesthetic for their PP-Bizon weapon.

The Factory New variant is currently priced at $24.46, while the Field-tested variation is priced at $8.00.

4) Carbon Fiber

PP-Bizon Carbon Fiber (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Carbon Fiber PP-Bizon skin features a stylish black surface decorated with intricate carbon fiber patterns that add sophistication to the PP-Bizon weapon. The minimalist design is perfect for players who prefer a clear and professional appearance for their weapons.

The Factory New skin version is relatively expensive, priced at $8.80.

5) Antique

PP-Bizon Antique (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Antique PP-Bizon skin has a vintage aesthetic that appeals to those who prefer a more traditional look. The wooden design at the base makes it visually appealing.

It’s a popular choice for players seeking a departure from more contemporary design, adding an ancient appearance to their inventory. It's priced at $6.99 for the Factory New version and $5.00 for Field-tested.

6) Bamboo print

PP-Bizon Bamboo Print (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Bamboo print PP-Bizon skin in Counter-Strike 2 features a finely detailed bamboo pattern that imparts a unique and naturalistic appearance. The skin's understated elegance and simplicity make it an attractive option without being overly flashy.

The Factory New variant is currently priced at $3.61, while the Field-tested variant costs $1.54.

7) Chemical Green

PP-Bizon Chemical Green (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Chemical Green skin in Counter-Strike 2 exudes a vibrant and alluring appearance that can be likened to hazardous chemicals. The intense green hue of the skin adds a bold and venomous aspect to the weapon. Additionally, the base's neon color provides a glowing effect, making it easily recognizable.

The Factory New variant is valued at $3.28, while the Field-tested variant is $1.05.

8) Runic

PP-Bizon Runic (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Runic PP-Bizon skin in Counter-Strike 2 boasts an ancient appearance with a wooden texture at the base and an orange color element on the body. The combination of the dark hue and orange creates a visually compelling design that will appeal to players who appreciate a touch of fantasy.

The Factory New variant costs $0.14, while the Field-tested variant's price is $0.03, making it an affordable choice.

9) Embargo

PP-Bizon Embargo (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Embargo PP-Bizon skin in Counter-Strike 2 showcases a woman wearing sunglasses with a cyan-colored design covering the weapon's entire body. This skin is popular among players who prefer a low-profile yet stylish look for their weapons. Its cool design and clear colors make it stand out.

The Embargo skin blends seamlessly into the gaming environment, offering a discreet yet effective choice for those who want to maintain a stealthy presence in the game. The Factory New version's price is $4.25, while the Field-tested version costs $1.18.

10) Space Cat

PP-Bizon Space Cat (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Space Cat PP-Bizon skin in Counter-Strike 2 has garnered much attention. Its visually attractive cat design, incorporating violet, white, and black, has made it popular among regular and professional players. The skin's unique space-inspired design and color scheme make it stand out.

Priced at $0.74 for the Factory New version and $0.13 for the Field-Tested version, it represents a cost-effective way to add visual interest to a player's collection.

