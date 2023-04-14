10 games where you play as the villain

Gamers take on the role of the character they play in video games, as most of them are billed as the good guys of the title. Whether it be the well-loved pipe-fixing brothers or a space soldier who is at the same time a legendary weapons master, the main objective is for them to save the day.

However, there are games where players assume the role of the villain, sending them to an entirely different perspective. It's as if these titles are testing their players' moral compass.

There's already a plethora of video games out there where the main character is the villain. Players may or may not be aware of it, but here are just 10 of them, to name a few.

Wario Land, Plague Inc., and eight other video games where the main character is a villain

10) Untitled Goose Game

Ready to honk you down. (Credits: Untitled Goose Game)

House House's Untitled Goose Game from 2019 is a puzzle stealth game as players take control of a goose. This simple flightless avian is out to wreak havoc in an English village and give its inhabitants a bad day.

Players must utilize the bird's abilities to tinker with some villagers' stuff and create mischief. The game showed that a villainous protagonist doesn't need to kill or be outright violent for it to be a fun title.

9) Wario Land

It's me, Wario! (Credits: Alpha Coders)

Super Mario fans have been at odds with Bowser/King Koopa since the game's inception. Then comes Wario.

Despite being the villain, the character was well-received by fans when Nintendo made him the protagonist of Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3. The game follows Wario as he traverses a faraway land on a mission to steal a statue and sell it to buy a castle.

All this is just because he got too envious of Mario.

8) Plague Inc.

It's all about spreading that deadly stuff. (Credits: Plague Inc.)

Plague Inc. is a strategy simulation game for mobile devices where players will have the ability to control a plague indirectly. Players are subject to various objectives, including one where they have to convert all of humanity into zombies.

The video game's opposing factions are humans racing against time to find a cure for the virus. To that end, players must be sure the scientist won't stumble upon a way to stop it.

Gamers who want to unleash their inner villain might want to consider this mobile game.

7) Rampage

The human-eating wrecking crew. (Credits: Midway/Warner Bros. Interactive)

Bally Midway's 1986 classic – Rampage is another videogame where players assume the role of the villains as they take control of towering monsters while destroying an entire city.

Fighter planes and helicopters will be off to thwart the attack, as this will take away some chunks of life from the character. Replenishing one's life is by way of devouring humans who are caught in chaos.

Despite the terrifying concept of this retro title, it sure is still fun to play.

6) Maneater

Out for revenge. (Alpha Coders)

Tripwire Interactive's action RPG dubbed Maneater is the story of one of the sea's most fearsome creatures out for revenge. The story follows a female bull shark on a hunt for shark hunters who killed her mother and disfigured her when she was still a pup.

However, tracking down the folks who have done it is indeed a strenuous task as the creature needs nourishment. Aside from consuming other aquatic animals, players can also opt to chomp on some sea-frolicking humans to grow and put the perpetrators on notice.

5) Shadow of the Colossus

Everything for love. (Credits: Alpha Coders)

Released in 2005, Team Ico's Shadow of the Colossus was one of the most iconic video games at the time due to how artistically it was made. Alongside its gameplay, the game's visuals also add to its ambient vibe.

Wander, the game's main character, was told by the evil spirit known as Dormin that he had to eliminate the 16 colossi who were minding their own business to save his lady love Mono. After wiping out the massive creatures, Wander also released Dormin's evil spirit.

4) Manhunt

Killing your way to freedom. (Credits: Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games' Manhunt has been deemed one of the most violent games. It was so violent that it got banned in several countries.

Players control James Earl Cash, a death row convict who unwillingly took part and starred in a series of gruesome flicks in exchange for his freedom. The game consists of 20 of these so-called scenes where it is a requisite for the character to stealthily eliminate other villains who are also out to finish him.

3) Dead by Daylight

Time to hunt. (Credits: Dead by Daylight)

Dead by Daylight from Behaviour Interactive lets its players be the video game's villains. It is a co-op title where the player designated to be the killer has to hunt down the other four before they can escape.

The killer even has the option to don different skins taken from iconic film and game franchises. Characters like Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Leatherface, Albert Wesker from Resident Evil, and even Freddy Krueger of Nightmare on Elm Street are possible options.

2) Grand Theft Auto

Out for some dirty business. (Credits: Rockstar Games)

The popular game franchise of Grand Theft Auto is also another obvious pick for players who want to be villains in the games they play.

Every game in the series gives its players many unlawful tasks to perform, as these will help them progress in the game. In line with this, succeeding in each mission will stack up players' infamy and fortune.

There are also plenty of side missions along the way for players who want to have a more thorough snoop of the open world map. Players are indeed given a taste of what it's like to live a life of crime.

Fans have been waiting for the game's sixth main installment, as previous leaks suggest of two main characters, a la Bonnie and Clyde.

1) God of War

Trying to be better. (Credits: God of War)

Santa Monica Studio created an instant classic in God of War when it was released in 2005. The story revolves around a Spartan named Kratos who was tricked by Ares into killing his wife and daughter.

Blinded by rage, he traversed far and wide to avenge the death of his family and killed everyone that stood his way – innocent or not. This was seen during the videogame's first three titles, where the final installment saw him finishing off every god and titan.

The rage was eventually toned down in its 2018 and 2022 games, where Kratos can be seen fighting Norse gods and deities alongside his son, Atreus. He even made friends in the new world that he's in.

