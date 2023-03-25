10 lowest-rated wrestlers in WWE 2K23

Each wrestler in WWE 2K23 has a rating assigned to them that governs how they play. This rating is a numeric value ranging from 1 to 100 but most wrestlers are 60 or 70+. They are taken from how well they perform and are presented in live matches. For example, Roman Reigns is one of the best wrestlers in the world. This is reflected in the game as well, with him having an incredibly high rating of 99.

These highly-rated wrestlers have better stats in the game, which results in them performing better. However, lower-rated ones can still be viable. Those looking for an edge in fights might like to know who the highest-rated wrestlers are.

However, maybe for curiosity’s sake, players might want to know which of the wrestlers in WWE 2K23 have the lowest rating. So, here is a list of the fighters with the lowest rating in descending order.

Lowest-rated wrestlers in WWE 2K23 have a rating of 60 to 75

1) Akira Tozawa

Tozawa is a professional Japanese wrestler who performs under the Raw brand. He has been part of the roster in three main WWE games and makes a return to the latest one as well.

With a rating of 73, this wrestler has some promise but is yet to shine. There is a great chance that in the coming years, he will receive a boost in his rating.

2) Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke is a Superstar who wrestles under the Raw brand. She is also a professional bodybuilder and a fifteen-time 27/7 champion. Dana shares the same rating as Akira Tozawa at 73.

She is a veteran wrestler with almost ten years in the industry but her time in the spotlight has been limited, leading to a low rating.

3) Leviathan (Batista)

This variation of Batista is bundled into the Ruthless Aggression DLC pack. While the original character in WWE 2K23 has an impressive rating of 89, the Leviathan variant only has a meager rating of 73.

This version is part of the Legends roster which holds a special set of playable Superstars available on DLC. In this variation, Batista is seen wearing a completely different albeit cool attire.

4) R-Truth

With a rating of 72, R-Truth makes his 13th appearance in the WWE games. He has been a staple roster player but his ratings have been dropping over the years. While he has enjoyed the spotlight for many years, R-Truth has failed to capitalize and stage a resurgence, leading to a low rating.

It is always possible that his figures might rise should his performance in the live matches improve.

5) Tamina

Performing under the Raw brand, Tamina has a low rating of 71, making her quite weak among the female wrestlers. She is a nine-time 24/7 championship winner and is part of the WWE 2K23 roster.

The 45-year-old wrestler has also been a one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Despite all her achievements, there are many wrestlers with higher ratings on WWE 2K23's roster.

6) Commander Azeez

Former American footballer, Babatunde Łukasz Aiyegbusi took on the ring name Dabba-Kato to wrestle under the NXT brand. Later on, he was introduced as Commander Azeez and fought under the SmackDown brand without any mention of his previous wrestling moniker.

It hasn't been a long time since his debut in the WWE scene, which is why he has yet to make a name for himself and has a low rating of 71 in WWE 2K23.

7) Randy Orton ‘02

As one of the most popular wrestlers on the roster, Orton's ‘02 variation is included in the roster to shine a light on his early career. Therefore, he has a low rating of 70. Orton can be obtained as part of the Ruthless Aggression DLC pack, which features other “Legend” characters as well.

Randy Orton '09 and the default variation of Randy Orton in WWE 2K23 have a very high rating of 93 due to his popularity and skill in the ring.

8) Noam Dar

Noam Dar is making his fourth appearance in WWE 2K23. He is a two-time NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion who also wrestles for Scottish Promotion Insane Championship Wrestling. In this year’s title, he has a rating of 69.

He made his debut back in 2008, and despite possessing a lot of skill as a wrestler, he is yet to capture the spotlight.

9) Shanky

Dilsher Shanky is an Indian wrestler who performs under the SmackDown brand. He is 7 feet tall and weighs over 300 pounds, and comes with a rating of 67. He trained in the academy known as Continental Wrestling Entertainment, which was founded by The Great Khali.

Also serving as the head coach, Khali inspired Shanky to join the academy and the greater WWE world.

10) Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff is the lowest-rated Superstar in WWE 2K23 with a rating of 64. Arriving on the Legends roster, this is his third appearance in these video games. He was the on-screen General Manager of Raw from July 15, 2002, to April 28, 2003.

He made his debut as a wrestler in 1986 and has also worked as a television producer and a professional wrestling booker. He is best known for serving as an Executive Producer and later Senior Vice President of World Championship Wrestling.

Many of the wrestlers mentioned in this list as well as others can be unlocked via the Virtual Currency shop. Multiple variants can be obtained from the Showcase mode. Most wrestlers can be obtained from these two modes while some are scattered around the others.

Players should also keep an eye out for the upcoming DLC packs, which also include many wrestlers. Those interested in the game can pick it up on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

