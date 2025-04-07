10 oldest characters in Genshin Impact, ranking (2025)

Genshin Impact is an open-world gacha game with nearly 100 characters, each with a unique personality and age. The game has Archons like Zhongli, who has lived for thousands of years, as well as younger characters like Yao Yao. Most of the information regarding the characters' ages is not fully confirmed in the game. However, some information about characters' ages is hidden in Event stories, World quests, Archon Quests, and their profiles.

This article will rank the top ten oldest characters according to lore released in Genshin Impact.

10 oldest characters in Genshin Impact ranked

10) Nahida

Screenshot of Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida is commonly called Lesser Lord Kusanali or the God of Wisdom. She has been the Dendro Archon for the Sumeru nation since the Cataclysm event. Nahida is also the youngest Archon of the Seven, and multiple quests have confirmed her age as 500 years. Since she was born during the Cataclysm, she is a bit younger than Miko and Furina.

9) Furina

Screenshot of Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina is a normal human, but Focalors cursed her to deceive Heavenly Principles. Focalors was the true Hydro Archon who separated her Archon powers and Furina as two different entities. Because Furina was cursed, she continued to play the role of Hydro Archon for 500 years. She was only freed from her curse after the Fontaine AQ and started her life as a normal human.

8) Yae Miko

Screenshot of Yae Miko (Image via HoYoverse)

Yae Miko owns Yae Publishing House and is a good friend to Raiden Shogun. She is also the Head Shrine maiden of the Grand Narukami Shrine. Her age is not explicitly confirmed in Genshin Impact, but it is mentioned that Yae was a child during the events of the Cataclysm. The Cataclysm happened 500 years ago, which means that her age is somewhere between 500 to 600 years.

7) Neuvillette

Screenshot of Neuvillette (Image via HoYoverse)

Neuvillette is the Chief Justice of Fontaine and the Hydro Sovereign. He has no Hydro vision but can freely wield elemental powers due to his Dragon nature. In the Fontaine Archon Quest, Focalors said he was the Chief Justice for 500 years. However, in the Lantern Rite quest during the 4.4 version update, Furina says that Neuvillette is several thousand years old. This means Neuvillette's age is probably between 1000-2000 years.

6) Raiden Shogun

Screenshot of Raiden Shogun (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun is a unique character in Genshin Impact. She has two different beings, one called Ei and the other Shogun. Shogun was the puppet created by Ei to rule over Inazuma and faithfully follows Ei's orders. Based on in-game information, Ei is Makoto's twin sister, the first Electro Archon. Both have existed since the Archon War, making Ei at least 2,000 years old. While her exact age isn't confirmed, it's widely believed she has lived for over two millennia.

5) Xiao

Screenshot of Xiao (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiao is the only surviving member of the Yakshas, a group that protected Liyue against spiritual threats. Although he is older than 2000 years, his exact age is unknown. However, his character story tells us that Xiao has been alive since the Archon War and was enslaved by an ancient god before the war.

4) Venti

Screenshot of Venti (Image via HoYoverse)

He is also known as Barbatos and the Anemo Archon. Venti is one of the remaining two members of the original seven Archons. He has lived for over 2600 years, but this was the age of his human form. Venti is older than 2600 years, as his initial form was a formless wind spirit. Details about his early life are mainly revealed in his character story 3 in Genshin Impact.

3) Ganyu

Screenshot of Ganyu (Image via HoYoverse)

Ganyu is the secretary to the Liyue Qixing and is a half-qilin Adeptus. In her character stories, it is revealed that she made a contract with Rex Lapis to protect Liyue over 3000 years ago. Ganyu has been alive for over 3000 years, fulfilling her contract with the Geo Archon. Although her exact age is unknown, Ganyu's life span of over 3000 years makes her one of the oldest characters in Genshin Impact.

2) Xianyun

Screenshot of Xianyun (Image via HoYoverse)

Xianyun is a Liyue Adeptus, also known as Cloud Retainer, who has lived for over 3700 years. She has been alive since the creation of Liyue Harbor, but her actual age is still unknown. Further, Ganyu had been her disciple for around 3000 years.

Cloud Retainer initially lived on Mt. Aocang but shifted to Liyue Harbor after transforming into her human form and going by Xianyun.

1) Zhongli

Screenshot of Zhongli (Image via HoYoverse)

Zhongli is the oldest character in Genshin Impact, at over 6,000 years old. Liyue City was found 3700 years before the game's events, but Zhongli is older than the city. He is also the oldest of the seven Archons and is the God of contracts.

Based on his lore, he is also one of the strongest characters in the game. During his rule, he defeated countless gods. However, Zhongli retired from his Geo Archon position and now works at Wangsheng Funeral Parlor.

