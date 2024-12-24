100 funny Marvel Rivals names in 2024

By Jay Sarma
Modified Dec 24, 2024 03:58 GMT
Funny Marvel Rivals names
Marvel Rivals key art (Image via NetEase Games)

A funny Marvel Rivals name is a great way to pull a prank on the community during your hardcore ranked sessions in the game. Whether it's Marvel Rivals, Overwatch 2, Apex Legends, or any other shooter that comes to your mind, we've all had a moment where we have looked into the kill feed and chuckled because of a funny and witty username.

Having a funny Marvel Rivals name is a harmless way to ease the tension that builds up while playing high-stakes matches. This article will provide a list of 100 funny Marvel Rivals names. Read on to know more.

Funny Marvel Rivals names

While a funny name is undoubtedly quite a subjective matter, this article will list down 100 unique usernames that, in our opinion, are quite hilarious. If you want to use them, feel free to do so:

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  1. Peter Porker
  2. Coast Rider
  3. Galactus: Devourer of Burgers
  4. Kung Fu Fist
  5. The Irony Man
  6. Toast Rider
  7. Fantastic Bore
  8. Red Bulk
  9. Pookie Baba
  10. Washboard Surfer
  11. Iron Mist
  12. Luna Hails
  13. Spider-Pan
  14. Peni-Porker
  15. Venomoose
  16. Stormy
  17. Professor Ex
  18. Pizzaslayer69x
  19. Visionless Wanda
  20. Magnetic Hairball
  21. Honkabonka
  22. Scarlet Snitch
  23. Professor Hears-a-lot
  24. Professor privacy invader
  25. Jaggu-naut
  26. Hawk-bye
  27. Rant-Man
  28. Overwatchannihilator
  29. Rivalswatch69
  30. CareDevil
  31. Dr. Demento
  32. Dumblecore
  33. Tin Can
  34. XxBirdbrainxX
  35. Capsicum America
  36. Captain Oiler
  37. Captain 'Murica
  38. Popsicle America
  39. Robo-arm
  40. Frozen Snowflake
  41. Captain Flag Face
  42. Brass Man
  43. Dr. Sparkles
  44. Dr. Jazz Hands
  45. Dr. Steven Who?
  46. HanktheTank
  47. BagtheMag
  48. Discharge
  49. TeenageWarhead
  50. Fusedeeznoots
  51. Psyducke
  52. ItsJeff
  53. Lockjaw
  54. Brodin
  55. Thor Brodinson
  56. Doctor Boom
  57. Cannos
  58. Peter-pot
  59. Summer Soldier
  60. Winter Hibernator
  61. Frozen Burrito
  62. Nick Wary
  63. Sun Knight
  64. MoonlessNight
  65. Khonshuenjoyer
  66. MisterDoctor
  67. MonsterMagnet
  68. Bedpool
  69. DeadCool
  70. FoolPoof
  71. SchoolofDoc
  72. Coolverine
  73. Jack Melts
  74. Goldiblocks
  75. Cable-Tie
  76. Psychotic-locke
  77. BudgetGenji
  78. Case2Nogen
  79. RaccoonEnjoyer
  80. AdamantWeasel
  81. Swoleverine
  82. ShortandSpiky
  83. BungleintheJungle
  84. againAgainAGAIN
  85. JeffTheAnnihilator
  86. CuteAndDeadly
  87. CloakAndSwagger
  88. CloaklessDagger
  89. PreyingMantis
  90. AdamStardom
  91. AdamInstalock
  92. WeedRichards
  93. WallRunner
  94. UninspingSpider-Man
  95. UnfriendlyNeighborhoodSpider
  96. Ick-man
  97. SticksAndStones
  98. OvertimeJunkie
  99. SupportNotHealer
  100. OnlyTanks
Changing your name in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)
Changing your name in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Read more: How to change your Marvel Rivals name

That's all about 100 funny Marvel Rivals names in 2024. You are by no means restricted to only using these names. If anything, we urge you to cook up something special and unique of your own and use it in the title.

For more Marvel Rivals articles, check out:

If you want to check out some of our Hero guides:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी