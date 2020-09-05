100 Thieves 'Ninja' could soon become a reality

Some months ago, we reported that Ninja hasn’t been playing Fortnite as much as he used to. The 29-year-old, who is arguably the most popular name attached to Fortnite, has complained about the game multiple times. He now appears to be spending most of his time playing Riot Games' Valorant.

Furthermore, fans seemed to be concerned about the fact that Ninja no longer streams with other notable streamer friends who he used to play with regularly. This includes Cloakzy and CourageJD, who explained the reasons why they weren’t playing as much. In case you haven’t guessed it, the reason is that Ninja has been working very hard and spends hours every day playing Valorant.

The amount of hours I am going to put in to Valorant is going to be insane. I have so much to learn and perfect, most fun I’ve had gaming in awhile. pic.twitter.com/wL6Gu63EHu — Ninja (@Ninja) April 3, 2020

Regardless, with speculation about his desire to go pro in Valorant being rife, it now seems that we are very close to the realisation of that dream.

Could Ninja be joining 100 Thieves soon?

Apart from the speculation, there is quite a bit of evidence which suggests that Ninja will, in truth, join 100 Thieves very soon. First and foremost, the amount of time he has been spending playing practice Valorant matches is unparalleled. He has been playing Valorant almost everyday with 100 Thieves’ Hiko.

Of course, that was not a big deal until Hiko all but confirmed in a recent stream that Ninja is actually trying out for the 100 Thieves Valorant team roster. As you can see, he confirmed that Ninja has indeed been practising his Valorant gameplay, and they are ‘trying’ him out.

Of course, we already know that since Mixer has shut down, Ninja has been an avid Valorant gamer and has been trying his hand at Ranked matches in order to improve his skills. It seems to be working too, as he dropped the following clip just a few days ago on Twitter.

Going to start uploading more clips again, here is a little Ace I got this morning with @hiko pic.twitter.com/gWEGVm5dP0 — Ninja (@Ninja) August 31, 2020

While the above evidence is mostly speculation, we actually saw Ninja literally confirm that he is ‘ready’ and is waiting to ‘announce’ his move. As you can see in the clip below, Hiko and Ninja get into a conversation about the latter’s future. Of course, while nothing is confirmed yet, Ninja joining 100 Thieves is likely to happen in the near future.