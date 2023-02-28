100 Thieves vs Cloud9 League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The third match on Day 1 of Week 6 at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split is set to be a clash between 100 Thieves and Cloud9. This is a match that will have a lot of value even if fans do not consider the stars that are involved.

100 Thieves is struggling quite a bit right now and will have to start winning to keep the playoffs' hopes alive. Cloud9, on the other hand, will look to grab a victory with the hopes of catching up to FlyQuest and thereby reaching the first spot on the table.

Hence, both these teams will have to fight tooth and nail, which means that fans can expect a thrilling clash filled with probably a few top-tier moments. Apart from that, both are quite talented at an individual level, which further increases the hype surrounding this matchup.

Preview of 100 Thieves vs Cloud9 at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split

Predictions

Cloud9 has had a really good season so far at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split. The team is currently sitting with eight wins and three losses and is looking quite comfortable at the top end of the table.

The factor that makes Cloud9 so good is its teamwork. Players like Fudge, Zven, and Blaber have immense synergy between them, which makes it really easy for the entire team to be on the same page.

Naturally, having a player like Berserker on the team adds a lot of quality as well, which helps Cloud9 take down the toughest of opponents with ease. In fact, it is safe to say that even though it is not at the very top of the table, it is probably the only team that has the quality needed to take down FlyQuest.

100 Thieves, on the other hand, hasn't had the same story as Cloud9 in League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split so far. The team brought in Bjergsen and Doublelift, an iconic duo that has given North America some of its best moments in the past years.

Unfortunately, this duo has eroded similar to everything else and does not posses the same level of skill or fortitude required to compete at the highest level. The results of this roster speak for itself as 100 Thieves is currently sitting in seventh position with five wins and six losses.

Therefore, when it comes to predictions, it is safe to say that Cloud9 has the edge and should be able to grab the victory without much trouble.

Head-to-Head

Cloud9 and the 100 Thieves have clashed against each other a total of 29 times in the past, with the former grabbing 18 victories and the latter claiming 11.

Previous results

Previously, Cloud9 faced up against TSM at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split and grabbed a comfortable victory.

100 Thieves, on the other hand, faced Team Liquid Honda and grabbed a hard-fought victory.

LCS 2023 Spring Split rosters

100 Thieves

Tenacity

Closer

Bjergsen

Doublelift

Busio

Cloud9

Fudge

Blaber

EMENES

Berserker

Zven

Livestream details

Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LCS on March 2, 2023 at 4 PM PDT/5:30 AM IST (March 3).

