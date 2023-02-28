The fifth major week at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split has officially come to an end. It was another brilliant period littered with great games across the board.

FlyQuest continued its domination for another week, with several claiming that this might be the best roster from North America. However, there is a caveat, as FlyQuest's roster is entirely comprised of imports from Asia.

Unfortunately, proceedings are not looking great for the 100 Thieves, a team that was supposed to dominate the league. The Doublelift and Bjergsen combo seems to have lost its edge, crippling the team's hopes in the LCS.

Standings and team overview after Week 5 at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split

The standings after Week 5 at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split are as follows:

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses FlyQuest 11 10 1 Cloud9 11 8 3 Evil Geniuses 11 7 4 Golden Guardians 11 7 4 CLG 11 6 5 TSM 11 5 6 100 Thieves 11 5 6 Team Liquid Honda 11 4 7 Immortals Progressive 11 2 9 Dignitas 11 1 10

Thus, it is safe to say that FlyQuest is on a rampage at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split and is looking to demolish its competition without mercy. Prince, the team's ADC, is on a tear, and nobody in North America can match him in skill or quality.

Cloud9 is also performing quite well and seems like the only team capable of defeating FlyQuest. There is still a long way to go, and if Cloud9 can improve upon its mistakes, the roster has the potential to win it all.

The same can be said about Evil Geniuses as well, who have a habit of starting slow and picking up the pace. Unfortunately, the competition that FlyQuest has brought forth this year is way too immense. Hence, it will be tough for Evil Geniuses to stage a challenge for the title.

Golden Guardians has definitely been a surprise so far with some outstanding performances in League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split. While a title bid seems unfeasible, the team can complicate things around the middle of the table.

In any case, it is time to focus on the two teams that have so far failed to deliver. One of them is TSM, a former giant in the LCS who looks like a shell of its former self.

The second side that has underwhelmed so far is the 100 Thieves. Despite boasting Doublelift and Bjergsen on its roster, the team has left a lot to be desired. 100 Thieves currently sits at five wins and six losses and remains dangerously close to being knocked out of playoff contention.

It is safe to say that this gamble of bringing Doublelift has not paid off, and the team seems quite disorganized. This has resulted in a massive slump in performance and a huge decline from last year.

Unfortunately, Dignitas and Immortals Progressive have no chance at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split. Both teams are in a terrible state, and it will be a miracle if either of them reaches the playoffs.

