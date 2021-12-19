1000 Yard Stare god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

Snipers in Destiny 2 bring out the best in a player aiming for PvP. It follows the mechanics of a general sniper in any other game, where headshots will insta-kill an opponent, and scoring a body shot will deal significant damage.

Sniper Rifles have always been rated higher than most specials in PvP, primarily because of their "High-Risk High Reward" nature.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame Enemies will take shelter when they hear your thunder.



Discover the new Exotic Sniper Rifle, Cloudstrike. Enemies will take shelter when they hear your thunder.Discover the new Exotic Sniper Rifle, Cloudstrike. https://t.co/U8Ay1bQWa0

The latest Sniper Rifle, "1000 Yard Stare," is a returning fan-favorite from Destiny 1 that got released at the Bungie 30th Anniversary event. Naturally, the community got to see it paired up with some of the newest Destiny 2 perks alongside a few old ones.

Best perks that players can go for in the Destiny 2 Sniper Rifle 1000 Yard Stare

The 1000 Yard Stare is an Adaptive Frame Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 that deals void damage and sits in the energy slot of the inventory. Guardians can get it by running the Anniversary dungeon "Grasp of Avarice" after defeating Captain Avarokk.

Adaptive Frames are the weapon types that are best suited for PvP. Its description states, "well-rounded grip, reliable, and sturdy." This means less recoil, more stability, and handling. However, everything boils down to players' perks on their respective weapons.

LiiiPy @liii_py Eager Edge and 1000 Yard Stare are sooo good. I feel like a kid on Christmas morning Eager Edge and 1000 Yard Stare are sooo good. I feel like a kid on Christmas morning https://t.co/Mz8bagPjtX

The 1000 Yard Stare comes with some great perks suited mainly to PvP. It's great for shutting down opposing Guardians quickly inside competitive game modes. The best perks for voiding the Sniper Rifle in PvP include:

Arrowhead Brake for greater increase in Handling and Recoil.

Accurized Rounds to a rise in Range, or Tactical Mag for Stability.

Quickdraw for drawing the weapon unbelievably fast.

Snapshot Sights for aiming the weapon faster.

Guardians can also go for "No Distraction" for reduced flinch alongside "Moving Target" for increased aim-assisting.

beepo @LiterallyMelpsy first game with 1000 yard stare in destiny 2 ITS INSANE first game with 1000 yard stare in destiny 2 ITS INSANE https://t.co/0gay5Ofeil

While Adaptive Frames are not that useful within Destiny 2 PvE, Guardians can still use them with the right perks. The 1000 Yard Stare comes with PvE-friendly perks such as Triple Tap, Demolitionist, and Golden Tricon.

The Golden Tricorn is the newest perk introduced with the Anniversary event, which increases the weapon's damage with kills. Further killings with grenades and melee extend the damage and duration.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen