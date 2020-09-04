100T Ceice: Fortnite 'conquers all'; Ceice's tweet sparks new debate online

Epic Games' Fortnite is currently one of the most popular games in the world, having established itself as an unstoppable behemoth when it comes to the Battle Royale genre.

From elaborate crossover events to exclusive skins and characters, Fortnite has evolved into a lucrative industry in itself, with the capability to attract global companies such as Marvel, which has exclusively collaborated with Epic Games for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.

However, there has recently been a rising sense of dissatisfaction associated with the game at large, often related to its lack of originality and its reliance on large-scale crossovers.

As the debate continues to rage on, a Fortnite pro player for 100 Thieves, Ceice recently posted the following tweet, which started a whole new conversation:

Fortnite > Warzone

Fortnite > Valorant

Fortnite > Apex Legends

Fortnite > Fall Guys — 100T Ceice (@Ceice) September 4, 2020

From his tweet, it is quite evident what Ceice's favourite game is.

But the question to be asked is: does the rest of the world agree with him?

Is Fortnite still as popular as ever?

100T Ceice's latest tweet sparked a whole new debate as users began to declare which was the greatest game in their opinion.

However, the heart of the matter lies in the fact that there seems to be a general sense of apprehension surrounding Fortnite these days.

From the lack of an effective anti-cheat software to persistent issues with skill-based match-making, several pro Fortnite players have been complaining about the game of late, with some even going to the extent of labelling it a 'dead game'.

Check out some of the reactions from Fortnite pros as they expressed major grievances with the game:

Literally can’t stand playing fortnite anymore — Scoped‏ (@Scopedlol) August 6, 2020

theres nothing to do on fortnite I need to start streaming different games — Slappie (@TSM_Slappie) August 6, 2020

Unpopular opinion: Chapter 2 doesn’t feel like Fortnite — Blizzy (@Blizzy) August 6, 2020

and y’all wonder why Tfue doesn’t play Fortnite anymore 💀 (🎥: @innocents__) pic.twitter.com/8rkTrbQn8H — Tfue’s Burner (@TfuesBurner) August 7, 2020

Man Fortnite would be fun if sbmm wasn't ruining everything. This game is so wack when ur lobbies are dead after 1st zone, and the only people left sweats.



What used to be the most casual BR game is now the sweatiest. — Tyler | Code WILDCAT (@I_AM_WILDCAT) August 27, 2020

Its funny how the fucking community is the anti cheat fortnite only bans someone if the community finds it out for them, we are the anticheat lol — XL Wolfiez (@Wolfiez) August 11, 2020

While these are major areas of concern which Fortnite needs to address ASAP, when it comes to the question of the game's popularity, the answer lies in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4's recent success.

Moreover, with exclusive in-game concerts akin to a Travis Scott or a Kenshi Yonezu, alongside other eminent celebrities, Fortnite is currently larger than ever.

However, there are also certain hypocrites who call Fortnite a dead game and have been called out for the same:

"Dead Game" while having Fortnite all over there twitter profiles and images lol. pic.twitter.com/gpWNxtnLjA — Merl (@Merl) September 1, 2020

Fortnite Community: We want more fun!



Fortnite: Ok. *adds fun stuff*



Fortnite Community: WHAT THE FUCK, REMOVE IT!! WE DON'T WANT THIS SHIT!



Fortnite: Ok. *removes the fun*



Fortnite Community: WHY DID YOU GET RID OF THE FUN!? YOU GUYS NEVER LISTEN. THIS IS WHY THE GAME'S DEAD — Turquoise (The King Of Team Leaders) (@TurquoiseWolf69) September 2, 2020

People say Fortnite is dead but so many people trying to play right now the servers are crashing 🤷🏻‍♂️ game isn’t dead! — SeasonOneVet (@SeasonOneVet) August 27, 2020

So far, the Marvel-themed season has been receiving rave reviews as several members from the online community have praised the developers for making the game fun again. Moreover, the figures seem to be in Fortnite's favour, given it's growth curve, which has witnessed a steady rise over the years:

Be it in terms of being a gold mine for superhero fans or in terms of a wholesome gaming experience, Epic Games seems to have invested a lot into rectifying its flaws via Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4.

Check out some of the latest reactions to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4:

THE SEASON IS SAVED, LETS GO — 100T Ceice (@Ceice) August 27, 2020

Solid session of Fortnite. This season is a 8.0/10, if they revert back to 100% chest spawn that goes up to a 8.5/10 and if they manage to make the pacing of the matches better (more people alive instead of 15 left after first circle) it would go up to a 9.5/10.



Good stuff 👍 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 28, 2020

The pump made Fortnite fun again — Spayde (@SpaydeOT) September 2, 2020

Pump shotty is back?👌🏼 — Tfue (@TTfue) August 27, 2020

Fortnite was a lot of fun btw, 8/10 would play again — Browntable - Mauricio (@Browntable_Ent) September 3, 2020

fORTNITE IS BACK BRO I SWEAR ITS SO FUN AGAIN 😁 W — baad bob (@baadb0b) August 31, 2020

man this season is so fun — benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) August 28, 2020

THIS SEASON IS THE FUCKING BEST LETS FUCKING GO — Clix (@ClixHimself) August 27, 2020

This is absolutely insane https://t.co/PHHZ3QRxh7 — Ninja (@Ninja) August 27, 2020

Given the recent positive reactions, one can safely say that despite there being certain distinct problem areas, Fortnite continues to up the ante in terms of delivering a fantastical gaming experience and is very much here to stay.

However, below is a suggestion on Twitter, which Epic Games could certainly mull over in the near future: