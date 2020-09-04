100T Ceice: Fortnite 'conquers all'; Ceice's tweet sparks new debate online

Epic Games' Fortnite is currently one of the most popular games in the world, having established itself as an unstoppable behemoth when it comes to the Battle Royale genre.
From elaborate crossover events to exclusive skins and characters, Fortnite has evolved into a lucrative industry in itself, with the capability to attract global companies such as Marvel, which has exclusively collaborated with Epic Games for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.
However, there has recently been a rising sense of dissatisfaction associated with the game at large, often related to its lack of originality and its reliance on large-scale crossovers.
As the debate continues to rage on, a Fortnite pro player for 100 Thieves, Ceice recently posted the following tweet, which started a whole new conversation:
From his tweet, it is quite evident what Ceice's favourite game is.
But the question to be asked is: does the rest of the world agree with him?
Is Fortnite still as popular as ever?
100T Ceice's latest tweet sparked a whole new debate as users began to declare which was the greatest game in their opinion.
However, the heart of the matter lies in the fact that there seems to be a general sense of apprehension surrounding Fortnite these days.
From the lack of an effective anti-cheat software to persistent issues with skill-based match-making, several pro Fortnite players have been complaining about the game of late, with some even going to the extent of labelling it a 'dead game'.
Check out some of the reactions from Fortnite pros as they expressed major grievances with the game:
While these are major areas of concern which Fortnite needs to address ASAP, when it comes to the question of the game's popularity, the answer lies in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4's recent success.
Moreover, with exclusive in-game concerts akin to a Travis Scott or a Kenshi Yonezu, alongside other eminent celebrities, Fortnite is currently larger than ever.
However, there are also certain hypocrites who call Fortnite a dead game and have been called out for the same:
So far, the Marvel-themed season has been receiving rave reviews as several members from the online community have praised the developers for making the game fun again. Moreover, the figures seem to be in Fortnite's favour, given it's growth curve, which has witnessed a steady rise over the years:
Be it in terms of being a gold mine for superhero fans or in terms of a wholesome gaming experience, Epic Games seems to have invested a lot into rectifying its flaws via Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4.
Check out some of the latest reactions to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4:
Given the recent positive reactions, one can safely say that despite there being certain distinct problem areas, Fortnite continues to up the ante in terms of delivering a fantastical gaming experience and is very much here to stay.
However, below is a suggestion on Twitter, which Epic Games could certainly mull over in the near future:
Published 04 Sep 2020, 20:58 IST