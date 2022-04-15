11 places to find the ancient Obelisk in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

In Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, 11 Ancient Obelisk places are spread across the same number of maps. Thus, not all locations have one. Ancient Obelisks are objects that must be manually activated to summon a horde of enemies, with a boss spawning once enough enemies have been destroyed. Clearing any Ancient Obelisk will net players loads of riches and a permanent boost if Fatemakers discover and clear all 11.

Although players can locate all 11 Ancient Obelisks after completing Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, there is a permanent 10% improvement in full health and Ward for those who find them all.

Places where players will get the ancient Obelisk in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

When Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players interact with an obelisk, they'll be thrown into a battle scenario that includes a couple of rounds of cannon fodder and a boss. Each obelisk boss has a chance to drop a gold item of equipment if they are defeated.

1) Queen's gate - Return to Queen's Gate, where the ocean used to be, after completing the Emotion of the Ocean task. The Ancient Obelisk may be found near the new shore's corner.

2) Mount Craw - Drop to the bottom point of the location and proceed towards the island's far side from the Furious Gorge quick travel site.

3) Weepwild Dankness - During the "Thy Bard, With a Vengeance" game quest, players will encounter this one on their journey across the region. The Weepwild Dankness is one of the story's places, and it's full of paths and climbable spots. It also includes a lot of places where the Lucky Dice can be hidden, making it challenging to discover all 20.

4) Tangledrift - To find the next Ancient Obelisk, walk south from the second Fast Travel point on the map and follow the route east to the wide region.

5) Wargtooth Shallows - Head north from the Wargtooth Shallows entry, then turn left after passing through the first Fast Travel point.

6) Crackmast Cove - Head south from the beached whale to the caverns and waterfall. Find the Ancient Obelisk by passing through the waterfall.

7) Drowned Abyss - The next Ancient Obelisk may be found in the region to the southeast.

8) Karnok's Wall - Approach the first Fast Travel point from the entry of Karnok's Wall, then proceed down the path to the right to discover the Ancient Obelisk.

9) Sunfang Oasis - The next Ancient Obelisk may be found in the far southeast corner of the region.

10) Ossu-Gol Necropolis - The Ossu-Gul Necropolis Ancient Obelisk is located on the lowest level within the room, practically just under Tiny Tina's Wonderlands entrance.

11) The Fearamid - The Fearamid's Ancient Obelisk may be found at the basement level. Take the long road away from the Fast Travel station, turn right into the next section, and drop down to the map's lost level.

