12 everyday vision holders in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, many vision holders lead simple and grounded lives. These characters focus on everyday responsibilities, choosing simple professions and ordinary routines. Even with a vision in hand, they devote themselves to tasks like cooking, working, or serving their communities.

They continue to be adored by the community because of their relatable moments and humble nature. This article looks at twelve such characters who stand out for living practical lives while still holding a vision.

Everyday playable characters who are vision holders in Genshin Impact

1) Amber

Amber in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Amber is Mondstadt’s loyal Outrider of the Knights of Favonius with a Pyro vision. Her primary duties usually involve assisting or guiding travellers, keeping an eye on Mondstadt's boundaries, and doing routine surveillance. She regularly engages with the public in the city and is considerate, always willing to help out when needed.

2) Charlotte

Charlotte in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Charlotte is a Cryo vision holder from Fontaine and a committed journalist for Fontaine's most respected newspaper, The Steambird. Her daily activities centre on obtaining news, conducting interviews, and crafting powerful stories rather than commanding armies or pursuing power.

Charlotte's line of work exemplifies a contemporary and relatable occupation, demonstrating the ability of vision holders to contribute via communication and intelligence. Her work often puts her in contact with other nations, but her main focus is truthful reporting.

3) Gaming

Gaming in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Gaming is a vibrant young man from Liyue who battles with a Pyro vision. His primary job is performing and entertaining guests at Xinyue Kiosk, despite his fiery power. He also oversees the delivery of packages between Chenyu Vale and Liyue and functions more as a community worker than a combatant.

He leads a straightforward but contented existence, juggling his commitments, social life, and job like any other Liyue inhabitant.

4) Ifa

Ifa in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Ifa is a vision holder from Natlan who wields an Anemo vision. He is also a vet exclusively for Saurians in the nation. His daily life is centered on being a helper within his community, whether it's related to Saurians or his fellow members at the Flower Feather clan. He has a more laid-back attitude and runs local errands and aids Saurians along the way of his exploration due to work.

5) Kaveh

Kaveh in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Kaveh is a talented architect from Kshahrewar's Darshan in Sumeru's Akademiya. His everyday duties as a professional include building design and making sure construction projects are finished effectively. He is also renowned for his creativity, precision, and love of creating amazing architecture.

Kaveh is a more relatable character because he frequently battles between artist's block and financial difficulties.

6) Kirara

Kirara in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Kirara is a Youkai (Nekomata) courier from Inazuma who works for Komaniya Express. She delivers packages throughout Teyvat and sums up her day-to-day life. Despite having speed and agility due to her talents and gifted abilities as a Youkai, her work is usually to ensure packages reach the respective owners.

As Kirara works on a schedule and with clients, it makes her seem more sympathetic and understanding. In her capacity as a delivery worker, she embodies effort, service, and dedication.

7) Kuki Shinobu

Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Kuki Shinobu is the reliable deputy leader of the Arataki Gang, having an Electro vision. Her daily responsibilities centre on controlling the gang's chaotic activities, resolving conflicts, and maintaining order rather than striving for heroic achievements.

She has close ties to the Inazuma's local community and studied law in Liyue. Shinobu has more of a problem-solving role by fusing her strong sense of leadership in daily society with her pragmatic work ethic.

8) Mika

Mika in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Serving the Knights of Favonius in Mondstadt, Mika is a generous cartographer with a Cryo vision. He surveys landscapes, making precise maps and assisting exploration teams regularly. Mika enjoys making sure others navigate safely, even though he does train for battle. He is respected as a dependable and modest character in the city by the locals and fellow knights.

9) Noelle

Noelle in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Noelle works as a maid for the Knights of Favonius and possesses a Geo vision. She has always aspired to become a knight herself and hence aids them when they are in need. She also supports the locals in the city, helps out with chores, and cleans most of the time despite her strength.

Noelle has trained to become a powerful knight and always wanted an Anemo vision to be recognized by the Anemo archon, but instead got a Geo vision. Despite that, she still stands in service to the people of Mondstadt and continues to strive to be a knight one day.

10) Shikanoin Heizou

Shikanoin Heizou in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Inazuman detective Shikanoin Heizou holds an Anemo vision and is known for his excellent deduction skills in his cases. His daily tasks include investigating cases, questioning suspects, and examining hints. Despite his authority, his position feels rooted in the common vocation of law enforcement.

Heizou distinguishes himself through study rather than battle because he is a bright, witty, and trustworthy individual. Although he may use his vision to increase his fighting ability when necessary, he focuses much of his attention on safeguarding the people and solving common mysteries.

11) Xiangling

Xiangling in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

In addition to having a Pyro Vision, Xiangling is one of the primary chefs at Liyue's Wanmin Restaurant, with her dad being the head chef. She is dedicated to cooking, experimenting with new recipes, and serving customers rather than striving for glory.

She can master fiery skills in the kitchen thanks to her companion, half-god Guoba. She represents everyday artistry through her love of food, symbolizing how Vision holders can thrive in professions beyond battle.

12) Yun Jin

Yunjin in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Yun Jin is a famous opera singer and performer in Liyue's art sector. Despite holding a Geo vision, Yun Jin's life revolves mainly around theatre performances, rehearsals, and the audience. She lives the life of a cultural contributor, sharing stories through her performances and representing Liyue’s traditions.

Yun Jin’s profession makes her relatable as an artist balancing responsibility and creativity.

These twelve characters in Genshin Impact show that not all vision holders are warriors, powerful beings, or even born leaders. Many live grounded, relatable lives while using their powers to enhance everyday work.

They all possess a relatable occupation that shapes their societies in ordinary ways. By getting to know about them, we can observe how elemental abilities are incorporated into Genshin Impact's culture daily.

