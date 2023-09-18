13 best AK-47 skins in CS:GO (2023)

CS:GO has been the king of competitive FPS since the last decade, deemed to be an unkillable game. And one of its most fun and crucial aspects has been the weapon skins. These play out a vital characteristic in the game, with hundreds to choose from. Skins are not only eye-catching but also a statement whenever a player pulls out a rare one on their choice of weapon.

The AK-47 has been players' favorite firearm since CS:GO’s release, and along with it comes some irresistible skins. Here are some of the best AK skins players can purchase in 2023.

Top 13 CS:GO AK-47 gun skins in 2023

1) AK-47 Case Hardened

This one falls among one of the most expensive skins in CS:GO, introduced to players in the Arms Deal Collection update. It is extremely sought after by players and has an amazing appearance that can vary vastly, from hues of blue and grey to vibrant green and purple.

The most expensive case-hardened skins are the ones having a higher percentage of purple and blue and those carrying unique patterns. Definitely a must-have for your inventory to show off that awe-inspiring dazzle.

2) AK-47 The Empress

The Empress is part of the Spectrum 2 Collection and is an elegant-looking skin with Daedalian features. Representing The Empress tarot card, this skin comes with other tarot symbols like stars, moon, and a lotus. The touch of red color on the skin makes the gun look more vibrant.

The Empress is a stylish skin to add to your CS:GO inventory.

3) AK-47 Bloodsport

The AK-47 Bloodsport does a fantastic job of featuring the red-black color scheme. It was introduced in the Spectrum Collection and features a bold and combative look. The skin has various words and symbols etched on it with the color white. If you are looking for a skin that's flashy while also being intimidating to the eyes of your friends and foes alike, this is the skin to go for.

4) AK-47 Neon Revolution

Brought out in the Gamma 2 Collection, this futuristic skin sports a glossy color scheme of pink and green, which makes it especially eye-catching. It is also among the rarest of skins in the game. The skin is vivacious in its own way and is a must-have if you want to show off some style on the battlefields of CS:GO.

5) AK-47 Asiimov

This classic and iconic skin in the history of CS:GO was brought out in the Danger Zone Collection. It has been painted with a mixed color pattern of white, orange, and black, showcasing an assortment of geometric and technical designs.

The AK-47 Asiimov is one of the most popular and recognizable skins in the game and is a must-have if you want your fellow players to instantly notice and appreciate the elegant simplicity of your skin.

6) AK-47 Redline

Part of the Phoenix Collection, this subtle skin has a paint job of black and red over the gun, making it fall on the sleeky and sporty side. Redline is a pretty rare skin to add to your inventory if you are on a budget but want to show off some of your dazzle on the maps of the game.

7) AK-47 Ice Coaled

Ice Coaled is a very refreshing and immaculate skin representing a green and cyan gradient of colors. It was introduced in the Recoil Collection and is quite impressive to the eye. This relatively rare skin with an unrepeated style should be added to your inventory if you are looking for a skin to hold its value over time while being extravagant throughout.

8) AK-47 Neon Rider

Introduced in the Horizon Collection, this splendid skin has a color scheme of neon pink and blue with a retro-inspired design. A helmeted figure covers the middle part of the firearm while the rest of the gun has some retro wave designs on it. A great choice if you want your firearm to show a lot of flair while picking off your enemies in CS:GO.

9) AK-47 Fuel Injector

This striking skin is part of the Wildfire Collection and features a vibrant yellow color for the gun’s body while having a black gunstock. A specialty of this skin is its mechanical magazine engravement, made to look like gears working in sync. Fuel Injector is amazing skin to have if you want machine-like flamboyance added to your in-game inventory.

10) AK-47 Phantom Disruptor

Added to the game in the Prisma 2 Collection, this phenomenal skin has color accents of black and blue. It's quite intimidating and has mysterious and phantasmic designs spread out on the gun’s body, wraith-like eyes and demonic teeth add to the menacing presence of the skin. Phantom Disruptor is a vital addition to your inventory if you want to add some fear and stunningness to your inventory.

11) AK-47 Vulcan

The Vulcan skin spotlights the brilliant mix of black, light blue, and white. Introduced to CS:GO in the Huntsman Collection, it comes in a sporty design and is covered with beautiful asymmetrical patterns. Vulcan is quite the addition if you want to opt for a clean, sleek, and no-nonsense style.

12) AK-47 Wild Lotus

This extravagant skin with a lovely natural green body color was brought to the game in the St. Marc Collection. With what appears to be a hand-painted wild lotus blooming all over its body, Wild Lotus is one of the rarest and most expensive skins in the game. With its bewitching floral pattern, this one becomes quite an addition to your inventory if you get your hands on it.

13) AK-47 Fire Serpent

Fire Serpent was introduced as a part of the Bravo Collection. It has its name taken to a legendary status, very expensive, and highly sought-after skin by professionals, collectors, and daily players due to its extreme rarity. A serpent's motif wrapped around the body of the gun gives it an extraordinary look. This skin is a significant addition if you want your inventory to go up to the likes of the star players of CS:GO.

These AK-47 skins are still widely regarded as some of the best in-game. A few honorable mentions are due, like the Aquamarine Revenge, Nightwish, and Head Shot, which are also widely favored among the CS:GO community.