Among Us has been taking the gaming community by storm for weeks now. and it doesn't seem to be going anywhere soon. It was even announced that Among Us 2 would be taking a development hiatus so that support could continue for the current version.

Among Us is essentially a murder mystery that takes place on a spaceship. The style of the game game is very cartoonish and meant for comedic effect. Of an entire group of players, 2 are imposters and the other 6 are simply a part of the crew. While the crew tries to complete tasks, the imposters attempt to take crew mates out with out alerting anyone on the ship in Among Us.

Players will take rounds to discuss who they think is the imposter and eject someone after. This goes on until the crew or the imposters win. Much of the fun in the game is the party style of the gameplay and the fun that is encouraged with a game such as Among Us. One aspect of a party game such as this, is picking a good name to go along in the game.

3 best Among Us names to use

#3 - Rocket Man

(Image Credit: Steam)

This is an easy pick for a great name for a few different reasons. The most obvious is the fact that the game is taking place on a ship in space. It's also the name of one of Elton John's most famous songs and it only goes and makes the name that much better to use.

It also happens to be one of the names Donald Trump has used to describe another leader for firing rockets. The name has a triple meaning that the whole group is likely to get.

#2 - Bad Karma

Of course a name like Bad Karma isn't going to automatically make someone lose the game, but it might make them think twice before murdering another player in the shadows. There's always a chance that the imposter might see it and choose not to gamble with Karma. It's a stretch, but this is the kind of name where a player goes big or goes off the ship.

#1 - Wasn't Me

(Image Credit: PCGamesN)

When someone is the imposter in Among Us, the goal is always to get away with murder. There's all kinds of ways to get people to believe you, but it doesn't hurt to have a name like Wasn't Me. It'll either be the last name blamed or the first; it's another gamble. At the worst, it'll get some laughs from the group.