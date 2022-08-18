3 best attack strategies for Ignite and Fight challenge in Clash of Clans

The Ignite and Fight challenge is the latest troop challenge in Clash of Clans, where players must use Super Dragons in multiplayer battles to earn special rewards. Super Dragon is one of the best troops in the game, with both high hitpoints and damage. Players can unlock Super Dragons for a period of three days by spending Dark Elixir or using Super Potion.

Moreover, players can unlock magic items and experience points by winning ten battles with Super Dragons. They can use any Super Dragon attacking strategy in multiplayer battles. Then, they must access the Events section of the game and build powerful Super Dragons army compositions to unlock the rewards.

This article will explore the three best attacking strategies for the Ignite and Fight challenge in Clash of Clans.

Mass Dragons and two other attacking strategies for Ignite and Fight challenge in Clash of Clans

3) Super DragLoon

The Army Composition for TH13 Super DragLoon attacking strategy is as follows:

16 Balloons

9 Dragons

1 Super Dragon

6 Lightning spells

1 Rage spell

3 Freeze spells

Dragons and Freeze spells (Clan castle)

Since the Balloons directly target the buildings, Super DragLoon is a particularly powerful Dragon-based attack tactic, enabling the Dragons to completely demolish the enemy base's core. To accomplish the Ignite and Fight task and win prizes, one of the earliest assault tactics can be performed in multiplayer engagements.

Use enough balloons to target anti-air fortifications such as Archer Towers, Wizard Towers, Inferno Towers, and Air Defenses. Balloons should be used to tank Dragons and attack defenders, while some Dragons should be utilized to damage exterior buildings. To meet the requirements of the challenge, players should switch out a few Dragons with super ones.

2) Queen Walk Super DragLoon

The Army Composition for TH13 Super Queen Walk DragLoon attacking strategy is as follows:

5 Healers

8 Dragons

8 Balloons

1 Super Dragon

6 Lightning spells

1 Rage spell

3 Freeze spells

Balloons and Freeze spell (Clan castle)

Super Queen Walk DragLoon, one of the most effective air attack strategies in Clash of Clans, is particularly helpful in clan war fights. This tactic can guarantee at least two stars if the appropriate mix of Healers, the Archer Queen, Dragons, Balloons, Super Dragons, and spells are used.

You can employ Queen Walk in Clash of Clans' offensive attack plan to overload more defenses before the actual DragLoon attack. By building a funnel with the Archer Queen, you can quickly eliminate a corner, allowing Dragons, Super Dragons, and Balloons to easily destroy the remaining castle.

1) Mass Dragons

The Army Composition for TH13 Mass Dragons attacking strategy is as follows:

12 Dragons

1 Super Dragon

4 Balloons

6 Lightning spells

3 Freeze spells

1 Rage spell

Balloons (Clan castle)

The deployment of numerous dragons is one of the most effective and popular offensive strategies in Clash of Clans. This method can be used at any Town Hall level to complete the Ignite and Fight challenge. The best targets to attack here are bases with simple air defenses and air sweepers.

Due to their huge hitpoints and damage totals, Dragons have some of the most potent airstrikes, making it difficult for defenders to hold off their assault. The use of Lightning for a Freeze or Rage spell is one example of how players can switch spells. Gamers are permitted to bring max-level Dragons or Balloons to Clan Castles to support friendly Dragons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh