Whirl Power is the latest troop challenge in Clash of Clans, where players must use Valkyries in multiplayer battles to earn resources in the game. Players must use the minimum required number of Valkyries in multiplayer battles to win rewards.

Players can use various attacking strategies to complete the Whirl Power challenge, at a special discounted training cost. This allows players to train the best army compositions and win additional rewards. This article will explore the 3 best attacking strategies to complete the Whirl Power challenge in Clash of Clans.

3 Best attack strategies for Whirl Power Challenge in Clash of Clans

3. GoVaHo

This is one of the fastest attacking strategies in Clash of Clans for overrunning bases. The Golems will soak up the damage, the Valkyries will demolish the core, and the Hog Rider will mop up the rest. This attacking method can be utilized for standard trophy push, clan war attacks, and even gold and elixir farming.

The sole drawback to the GoVaHo attacking tactic is that it consumes a lot of Dark Elixir. However, players can train Valkyries at a 60% discount during the Whirl Power challenge. To complete the Whirl Power challenge, players can use the GoVaHo attack technique.

The army composition of the Town Hall 8 GoVaHo attack strategy is:

2 Golems

12 Hog Riders

4 Valkyries

6 Wall Breakers

9 Wizards

4 Archers

Barbarian King

3 Healing Spells

3 Valkyries (clan castle)

2. GoWipe with Valkyries

GoWipe is one of the most popular attacking strategies in Clash of Clans as players can use it in both multiplayer and clan war battles. Players can also use various troops with GoWipe like Hog Riders, Valkyries, Witches, and more.

Valkyrie is one of the best additions to the GoWipe attack, since it will help Golem create the funnel for Wizards and Pekkas. It is also a balanced resource attack, which means players can use it in multiplayer battles even for farming purposes.

The Army composition of the Town Hall 10 GoWipe attack strategy is as follows:

3 Golems

3 Pekkas

16 Wizards

5 Wall Breakers

1 Poison spell

2 Rage spells

2 Freeze spells

1 Jump spell

1 Pekka, 1 Wizard and 1 Archer (clan castle)

1. DrVaWipe

DrVaWipe is a 3-star attacking tactic for Town Hall 8 and higher that is extremely reliable and effective in multiplayer and clan war attacks. This approach makes use of dragons, PEKKAs, Wizards, and Valkyries, all of which can ensure at least two stars if executed correctly.

Players may find it easier to clear bases due to the attacking strategy's use of both air and ground troops. Depending on the enemy's base, players can also take a few Hog Riders or Balloons.

The Army composition of the Town Hall 8 DrVaWipe attack strategy is:

5 Valkyries

3 Dragons

3 PEKKAs

4 Goblins

4 Wizards

1 Hog Rider

1 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

4 Earthquake Spells

Dragon (Clan castle)

