3 best character combinations with CR7's Chrono character in Free Fire

There are around 35 characters in Garena Free Fire. Each of them, except Nulla and Primis, has a unique in-game ability that influences a particular aspect of the gameplay.

A character possesses three ability slots which players can unlock using in-game currencies. However, such a combination can only feature a single active ability.

This article takes a look at 3 best character combination with the latest addition - Chrono in Free Fire.

(Note: This article reflects the author’s individual opinion. The choice of the character combination is based on the individual preference and playing style, hence will vary.)

Also Read: Gyan Sujan vs UnGraduate Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

3 best character combinations with Cristiano Ronaldo's (CR7) Chrono character in Free Fire

Advertisement

Chrono + Moco + Laura + Dasha

Chrono

Chrono character in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner - creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies. The allies’ movement is also buffed by 15% while the player’s movement speed is increased by 30%.

These effects last for 9 seconds, and there is a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Moco

Moco character in Free Fire

Moco’s ability - Hacker’s Eye - tags the opponents for 5 seconds upon being shot. Their location is then immediately shared with teammates.

Laura

Laura character in Free Fire

Advertisement

Laura’s ability - Sharp Shooter - increases the players' accuracy by 30 when they are scoped in.

Dasha

Dasha character in Free Fire

Dasha has a passive ability called Partying On. Here's how it influences the gameplay:

Reduce damage taken from falls by 50%

Reduce recover time from falls by 80%

Reduce the rate of recoil buildup by 10%

Reduce maximum recoil by 10%

This combination enables players to take a mid-range fight from within the force field for a specific duration.

Laura’s ability will increase the accuracy while Dasha's ability will reduce the recoil build-up, allowing players to land more shots on opponents. Meanwhile, Moco's ability will tag enemies and show their location for a few seconds.

Also Read: NOBRU's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Chrono + Jai + Jota + Joseph

Jai

Jai character in Free Fire

Advertisement

Jai has a passive in-game ability called Raging Reload, which automatically reloads the guns’ magazine by 45% of its capacity on every knock.

However, it is restricted to only AR, Pistol, SMG and SG weapon classes.

Jota

Jota character in Free Fire

Jota’s ability is called Sustained Raids and helps players instantly recover 40 HP on every kill with an SMG or Shotgun. However, this ability has a cooldown of 5 seconds.

Joseph

Joseph character in Free Fire

Joseph's Nutty Movement ability increases the moving and sprinting speed of the player by 20% upon taking damage.

Players can use this combination to aggressively raid compounds as the force field will block up to 600 damage for a specific duration.

Advertisement

Moreover, the abilities of Jai and Jota synchronize well with SMGs and shotguns as players will recover ammunition on every knock while replenishing health upon a kill. Using Joseph’s ability, players will be able to outmaneuver opponents.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs RUOK FF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Chrono + Hayato + Kelly + Moco

Hayato

Hayato character in Free Fire

Hayato’s ability - Bushido - increases the players’ armor penetration by 10% with every 10% decrease in the max HP.

Kelly

Kelly character in Free Fire

Kelly’s ability - Dash - increases the sprinting speed of players by 6%.

Players can have versatile gameplay using this combination as Kelly's ability will increase the movement speed while Hayato’s ability will enhance the armor penetration.

Advertisement

Moco's ability will then tag opponents while the force field generated by Chrono's ability will enable players to engage in combat at various ranges.

(Note: All the abilities stated in the article are at the maximum level)

Also Read: OP Vincenzo's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021