3 best character combinations in Free Fire in 2021

Characters are among the essential parts of Free Fire due to the unique abilities that they possess. Developers periodically add several new characters into the game with updates and collaborations.
In Free Fire, players can combine multiple characters’ skills, comprising one active ability and three passive abilities. Having the most suitable character combinations can aid them in outclassing foes and emerging victorious on the battlefield.
This article lists out the three best character combinations in Free Fire.
Note: No characters have been repeated in this list to provide players with a broader range of options. They can always mix and match characters from combinations based on their preference and playing style.
Three most potent Free Fire character combinations in 2021
#1 - Chrono + Shirou + Jota + Jai
Chrono: Time Turner
Shirou: Damage Delivered
Jota: Sustained Raids
Jai: Raging Reload
Chrono’s ability creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from foes, providing players with instant cover while engaging in duels. Moreover, it buffs users’ movement speed by 30%, whereas the allies’ speed increases by 15%. All the effects last for 9 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.
Meanwhile, Shirou’s ability tags foes within a 80m radius for six seconds when they hit the user. The first shot on the tagged enemy deals a 100% bonus armor penetration.
Jota’s ability replenishes HP for users with each kill using a Shotgun or SMG class weapon. Jai’s Raging Reload automatically restores the gun’s magazine by a specific capacity with every knockdown.
#2 - Alok + Moco + Kelly + Dasha
Alok: Drop the Beat
Moco: Hacker’s Eye
Kelly: Dash
Dasha: Partying On
Alok’s outstanding ability makes him one of the most desired characters in Garena Free Fire. It creates an aura of 5m, increasing allies’ movement speed and replenishing 5 HP for 10 seconds. This gives them an instant source of healing.
Hacker’s Eye tags enemies who are shot for a specific duration. The foe’s location is also shared with teammates, enabling them to make their move gradually. Kelly’s ability increases the sprinting speed by 6% at the maximum level.
Lastly, Partying On has several benefits. It reduces the recoil, helps players land more shots accurately, and brings down the damage taken from falls and recovery time.
#3 K + Miguel + Luqueta + Joseph
K: Master of All
Miguel: Crazy Slayer
Luqueta: Hat Trick
Joseph: Nutty Movement
Master of All is one of the most unique abilities in Garena Free Fire. It has two different modes called, Jiu-Jitsu and Psychology.
In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within 6m get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate. Meanwhile, in the other mode, users restore two EP every two seconds up to 150 EP.
Miguel’s ability syncs well with this as players gain 80 EP for each kill, easily converted using the Jiu-Jitsu mode.
Luqueta’s ability raises players’ maximum HP by 18 points with every kill, up to 35. Finally, Joseph’s Nutty Movement increases the movement and sprinting speed by 20% upon taking damage.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views.