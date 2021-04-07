3 best character combinations in Free Fire in 2021

Characters are among the essential parts of Free Fire due to the unique abilities that they possess. Developers periodically add several new characters into the game with updates and collaborations.

In Free Fire, players can combine multiple characters’ skills, comprising one active ability and three passive abilities. Having the most suitable character combinations can aid them in outclassing foes and emerging victorious on the battlefield.

This article lists out the three best character combinations in Free Fire.

Note: No characters have been repeated in this list to provide players with a broader range of options. They can always mix and match characters from combinations based on their preference and playing style.

Three most potent Free Fire character combinations in 2021

#1 - Chrono + Shirou + Jota + Jai

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono: Time Turner

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Shirou in Free Fire

Chrono’s ability creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from foes, providing players with instant cover while engaging in duels. Moreover, it buffs users’ movement speed by 30%, whereas the allies’ speed increases by 15%. All the effects last for 9 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Jota in Free Fire

Meanwhile, Shirou’s ability tags foes within a 80m radius for six seconds when they hit the user. The first shot on the tagged enemy deals a 100% bonus armor penetration.

Jai in Free Fire

Jota’s ability replenishes HP for users with each kill using a Shotgun or SMG class weapon. Jai’s Raging Reload automatically restores the gun’s magazine by a specific capacity with every knockdown.

#2 - Alok + Moco + Kelly + Dasha

Alok in Free Fire

Alok: Drop the Beat

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Kelly: Dash

Dasha: Partying On

Moco in Free Fire

Alok’s outstanding ability makes him one of the most desired characters in Garena Free Fire. It creates an aura of 5m, increasing allies’ movement speed and replenishing 5 HP for 10 seconds. This gives them an instant source of healing.

Kelly in Free Fire

Hacker’s Eye tags enemies who are shot for a specific duration. The foe’s location is also shared with teammates, enabling them to make their move gradually. Kelly’s ability increases the sprinting speed by 6% at the maximum level.

Dasha in Free Fire

Lastly, Partying On has several benefits. It reduces the recoil, helps players land more shots accurately, and brings down the damage taken from falls and recovery time.

#3 K + Miguel + Luqueta + Joseph

K in Free Fire

K: Master of All

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Miguel in Free Fire

Master of All is one of the most unique abilities in Garena Free Fire. It has two different modes called, Jiu-Jitsu and Psychology.

Luqueta in Free Fire

In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within 6m get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate. Meanwhile, in the other mode, users restore two EP every two seconds up to 150 EP.

Miguel’s ability syncs well with this as players gain 80 EP for each kill, easily converted using the Jiu-Jitsu mode.

Joseph in Free Fire

Luqueta’s ability raises players’ maximum HP by 18 points with every kill, up to 35. Finally, Joseph’s Nutty Movement increases the movement and sprinting speed by 20% upon taking damage.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views.